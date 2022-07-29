Birmingham art gallery selling Johnny Depp's prints says they won't last long

Gerard Marti of Birmingham's Robert Kidd Gallery no sooner hit send Friday on an email about his gallery selling two sets of highly coveted silkscreen prints by actor Johnny Depp when the calls and emails started rolling in.

"People are asking me how much it is, when are you going to have it, when can I see it?" said Marti.

Marti has secured two portfolios, or sets, with four silkscreen prints each from Depp's "Friends & Heroes" collection. They feature Bob Dylan, Keith Richards of the Rolling Stones, Elizabeth Taylor and Al Pacino. They retail for $30,000 for the portfolio of four and while they hadn't sold by Friday evening, they won't last long, said Marti.

The prints have been so popular that they've already sold out at galleries across the country.

Marti said he knew Depp was preparing to put out a collection for a few months and secured two portfolios Thursday from a publisher he already works with in London.

"The crazy thing is in a few hours it was sold out," said Marti. "Johnny posted on Instagram that his collection was available and the publisher told me that yesterday the website crashed three times because so many people are trying to get it."

But Marti was able to secure the portfolios Thursday and they'll be sent to him in a few weeks.

"I already have a bunch of clients who are interested in buying them," he said.

Depp, a longtime artist outside of his acting, has said he uses art "to express my feelings and to reflect on those who matter most to me, like my family, friends and people I admire."

"My paintings surround my life, but I kept them to myself and limited myself. No one should ever limit themselves," he said.

But Marti believes Depp's highly publicized defamation trial against ex-wife Amber Heard earlier this year — a jury ruled in Depp's favor — is likely a factor in why people are even more interested in Depp's "Friends & Heroes" collection. And the print also will likely be worth even more down the road.

The trial "was going on for weeks and months, every day, so of course you got all that attention. On top of that, he ended up winning the trial," said Marti, whose gallery sells art from a roster of high profile artists.

The Robert Kidd Gallery is 107 Townsend Street in Birmingham. Go to https://robertkiddgallery.com/.

