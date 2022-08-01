Big Sean's emotional homecoming show closes out Mo Pop Festival

It was a family affair for Big Sean on Sunday as he was joined on stage by his parents, his brother and Jhené Aiko, the mother of his child-to-be, at Hart Plaza during his headlining performance at the Mo Pop Festival.

The Detroit rapper immediately took to Twitter at the conclusion of the concert. "Just had one of the best shows in my life in Detroit!!!!," he wrote. "Thank you!"

The emotional 70-minute performance saw the rapper performing in the shadow of the Renaissance Center, which was directly in his sightline from the stage, which he noted at one point during the performance.

He spent a lot of time detailing his climb and the early days of his career, and he doled out several mixtape favorites — "Higher" and "MULA" from 2012's "Detroit," "Supa Dupa Lemonade" from 2010's "Finally Famous Vol. 3" set — that he said were dusted off exclusively for the Detroit audience.

"I forgot the (expletive) words after that," Sean said, laughing, after firing off a verse in "Supa Dupa Lemonade." "That song is over a decade old!"

A crowd of more than 15,000 fans packed Hart Plaza to see Big Sean, whose set came at the conclusion of the two-day festival that saw nearly two dozen rock, pop, hip-hop and alternative acts perform on two stages in the concrete park in the heart of downtown Detroit.

It was Big Sean's first hometown concert since his Fillmore Detroit show in 2017 and his biggest Detroit engagement since he played Joe Louis Arena in 2015.

His family joined him on stage as Sean paid tribute to his late grandmother, Mildred Virginia Leonard, who served in the U.S. Army during World War II and was one of its first Black female captains. Leonard and other members of her battalion were awarded with a Congressional Gold Medal earlier this year.

Aiko, who performed a full set earlier in the evening as part of the festival, joined Sean for a pair of songs, "Beware" and "I Know." Aiko is pregnant with the couple's first child and showed off her baby bump underneath her colorful summertime dress during her performance.

Sean gushed over Aiko and for a few seconds it seemed like Detroit was about to bare witness to another high-profile engagement of one of its own, following Jack White's proposal and quickie wedding at the Masonic Temple in April.

"I just want to take the time to say how much I love this woman and how much she means to me," he said, embracing Aiko. But there was no such proposal and she went backstage as he continued on with the show, rolling into his hit song "Dance (A$$)," one of nearly 30 songs he tore through during his high energy set.

It was Mo Pop's first outing since 2019, after taking two years off during the pandemic, and its first in Hart Plaza. The fest, which launched in 2013, started at Freedom Hill in Sterling Heights and spent its last several years in downtown's West Riverfront Park.

