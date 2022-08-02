‘SNL’ vet Kenan Thompson will receive Hollywood Walk of Fame star on Aug. 11

Karu F. Daniels

New York Daily News

The date is set.

Kenan Thompson will receive his star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame on Aug. 11.

The history-making “Saturday Night Live” star will be honored with the 2,728th star from the Hollywood Chamber of Commerce. The ceremony will take place on Hollywood Boulevard, where his star will be placed next to one named for his longtime “SNL” boss, Lorne Michaels.

Thompson holds the distinction of being the longest-running “Saturday Night Live” cast member. The former Nickelodeon star and 2020 White Correspondents Dinner host joined the cast of the sketch comedy series in 2003.

The 44-year-old Emmy Award winner’s name was included as a part of the TV category, alongside Regina King, Byron Allen, Holly Robinson Peete and Michael Strahan, when the honorees were first announced last year.

Upon hearing the June 2021 news, Thompson shared on Instagram that he was “completely humbled” and thanked everyone who enjoyed his work for nearly 30 years.

“Kenan Thompson is the voice of a generation,” Hollywood Walk of Fame producer Ana Martinez said in Monday’s announcement. “From ‘Kenan and Kel’ to ‘Saturday Night Live,’ Kenan has been making folks laugh for nearly 30 years.” In celebration of his upcoming 20th anniversary on SNL, we thought it would be fitting to place Kenan’s star next to the star of the man who gave him his job, Lorne Michaels.”

Hollywood Chamber of Commerce chair Lupita Sanchez Cornejo will emcee the star unveiling, which will also include Thompson’s former “Saturday Night Live” cronies JB Smoove and Leslie Jones in attendance.

The event will be streamed live exclusively at walkoffame.com.