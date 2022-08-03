Nile Rodgers & Chic to bring 'Good Times' to NAIAS Charity Preview

The Detroit News

Hitmaker, party-starter and music legend Nile Rodgers, along with Chic, will perform at this year's North American International Auto Show Charity Preview, organizers announced Wednesday.

The black-tie event will be held Sept. 16 at Huntington Place, the former TCF Center, and Cobo Hall prior to that.

Tickets, $400 each or $700 a pair, are now available through the NAIAS website.

This year's Charity Preview — which will kick off the first NAIAS since 2019, after the 2020 and 2021 events were shelved due to the COVID-19 pandemic — will include both indoor and outdoor elements, including an open-to-the-public event at Hart Plaza featuring entertainment and food options.

Since 1976, the NAIAS Charity Preview has raised more than $121 million for local charities, according to organizers.

Beneficiaries of this year's Charity Preview include Boys & Girls Clubs of Southeastern Michigan; the Children’s Center; the Children’s Foundation; Detroit Auto Dealers Association Charitable Foundation Fund, a fund of the Community Foundation for Southeast Michigan; Detroit PAL; and University of Michigan Health C.S. Mott Children’s Hospital.

Rodgers, 69, is the musical genius behind dozens of hit singles, both with Chic and his collaborations with everyone from Diana Ross ("I'm Coming Out") to David Bowie ("Let's Dance") to Madonna ("Like a Virgin") to Daft Punk ("Get Lucky"). Rodgers was inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 2017.

Nile Rodgers & Chic are slated to perform at the Charity Preview event from 8-9 p.m. on the auto show floor inside Huntington Place. They'll be followed by tribute act Your Generation in Concert, which is set to perform from 9-11 p.m. in the Huntington Place Atrium.

The 2022 North American International Auto Show is set to run from Sept. 17-25.