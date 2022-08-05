'Ain't Too Proud' to hold auditions for actors, actresses to portray Motown stars

Attention, aspiring Detroit area actors, singers and dancers: Now is your chance to audition to portray some of Motown's biggest stars.

"Ain't Too Proud," the Tony Award-winning jukebox musical about the rise of Detroit's own Temptations, will hold open calls auditions Wednesday at the Motown Museum. Producers are looking for Black male and female actors, singers and dancers in their 20s and 30s to portray several iconic Motown figures, including Otis Williams, David Ruffin, Eddie Kendricks, Paul Williams and Melvin Franklin.

Producers also are looking for actors and actresses to portray Motown Chairman Berry Gordy jr., Smokey Robinson, Diana Ross, Florence Ballard, Tammi Terrell and more.

"Ain't Too Proud" opens Tuesday at the Detroit Opera House for a roughly three-week run, two years after it was supposed to open in the city. Winner of the 2019 Tony Award for best choreography, the musical depicts the rise of the Temptations from the streets of Detroit to Hall of Fame inductees and is set to their biggest hits.

Williams, the Temptations sole surviving original member, will be at a red carpet event Wednesday at the Detroit Opera House to celebrate the musical's arrival in Detroit.

Those who audition are encouraged to bring sheet music in the correct key (an accompanist will be provided) and an accompaniment track. A resume and headshot also are encouraged if available. Actors also will be required to provide proof of COVID-19 vaccination.

'Ain't Too Proud' Auditions

Sign in from 9 a.m-1 p.m. Wednesday at the Motown Museum, 2648 W. Grand Boulevard.

Auditions from 10 a.m.-2:30 p.m.

For information, email tararubincasting.info@gmail.com.