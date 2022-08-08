Charivari Detroit Music Festival partners with breweries to create Detroit Brewery Garden

Six of Detroit's top independent breweries have joined forces to create the Detroit Brewery Garden, which will be hosted at this year's Charivari Detroit Music Festival.

The annual festival returns to Detroit Thursday-Sunday for its ninth event. As the second largest electronic music festival in Detroit, Charivari Detroit aims to celebrate the city of Detroit and its contributions to techno dance music. The breweries featured at the event are: Batch Brewing Co. ; Brew Detroit; Brewery Faison; Eastern Market Brewing Co. ; Motor City Brewing Works; and Tenacity Craft.

The festival will feature three stages of DJs, vendors, many Detroit-based food trucks, artists, yoga and most importantly — beer.

The Charivari festival was created by a group of friends who gathered to host a party at the Milliken State Park to celebrate techno music. Todd Johnson, director of marketing for the festival, said the event grew bigger each year, and upon returning after the pandemic, they had to charge the growing audience to attend. Ticket prices range from $40 for a one-day ticket to $100 for all four days or $200 for the VIP Experience.

"We just love electronic music, we all grew up with house and techno, as Detroit is known for, and just wanted to have our own little vibe to it," Johnson said. "I think some of the history of where the creation happened, it's just gotten lost in the mix, whereas techno has morphed into many subsets of things. Techno music was actually created in Detroit by a group of young African American gentlemen, many of the names people are familiar with and many that they're not familiar with."

For people who have never attended the festival, Johnson said they can expect an inclusive environment with the feeling of being in someone's big backyard.

"The short answer (of what to expect) is always fun if you like electronic music and appreciate Detroit culture," Johnson said. "The main thing is it's just a good time. It's four days of revelry celebration of this music and what it brings; music is what everybody has in common."

For the first time this year, the Detroit Brewery Garden will take place in a tent at the Charivari Festival. This will provide attendees with the opportunity to relax and cool off with a refreshing beer among the action of the festival.

"We had a partnership put together by six of some of Detroit's best craft brewers to offer a beer garden where only their beer selections will be served," Johnson said. "They'll be picking a hand-selected individual beer for each one of their brick and mortar shops. We're doing a partnership with them across the board to promote what they do and promote the festival."

Stephen Roginson founded and co-owns Batch Brewing Company in Corktown. After winning a small crowdfunding campaign from Hatch Detroit in 2013, he opened the brewery 7½ years ago. Roginson said he turned his hobby into a profession.

Roginson and Johnson bonded over their passion for both electronic music and beer, as well as supporting the community. While the idea for the Detroit Brewery Garden was originally proposed before last year's festival, Roginson said it was too late to successfully execute the idea.

"When we were talking about this year's festival, the more I thought about it, the more I thought it would be a good idea, as opposed to Batch Brewing Co. being the craft beer sponsor of Charivari, (to have) a broader community engagement and effort," Roginson said. "I reached out to all the independent breweries in the city of Detroit, not the brew pubs, but the ones that actually distribute their beer, and said, 'Want to do this thing together?'"

Johnson said music festivals and craft breweries are both community-based, making the fusion between the two seamless during the creation of the Detroit Brewery Garden.

As this is the first year of the partnership, both Roginson and Johnson said they anticipate a strong relationship between the small batch breweries and the festival attendees. They expect about 5,000 people to attend the festival.

"I think the most exciting goal is to not only to see our beer audience grow and the Charivari audience grow, but for those two things to overlap a little more," Roginson said. "There's a lot of shared audience between the two, but to see those things overlap more, to bring our fans to Charivari and to bring Charivari techno music fans back to our breweries and to grow this relationship over the next few years, I think is a really cool opportunity to build more connections in the city."

Charivari Detroit Music Festival and Detroit Brewery Garden

Thursday-Sunday

6325 W. Jefferson Ave., Historic Fort Wayne, Detroit

Tickets: charivaridetroit.com

Featured breweries:

Batch Brewing Co. — 1400 Porter St., Corktown

Brew Detroit —1401 Abbott St., Corktown

Brewery Faison — 1087 Beaufait St., Islandview

Eastern Market Brewing Co. — 2515 Riopelle St., Eastern Market

Motor City Brewing Works — 470 West Canfield St., Midtown

Tenacity Craft — 8517 2nd Ave., Piety Hill