Lamont Dozier, legendary Motown songwriter and producer, dead at 81

Lamont Dozier, a Motown songwriter and producer who was one-third of the legendary songwriting trio that penned some of the label's most beloved hits, including "Baby Love" and "Stop! In the Name of Love," has died. He was 81.

Dozier was part of Motown's Holland–Dozier–Holland songwriting and production team with brothers Brian and Eddie Holland that is considered one of the most accomplished songwriting teams in the history of popular music. Together, they helped put the Motown sound on the musical map in the 1960s, writing and producing some of the label's biggest hits including "Where Did Our Love Go," "(Reach Out) I'll Be There," and "Bernadette."

Dozier's son, Lamont Dozier Jr., confirmed his father's death on social media early Tuesday morning. The cause of death was unclear.

Dozier and the Holland brothers wrote songs for nearly all of Motown's biggest acts, including the Supremes, the Four Tops, Marvin Gaye and the Temptations. They wrote more than 400 songs together, 130 of which scored on the Pop Charts, more than 70 that were Top 10 Hits, according to the Songwriters Hall of Fame. And more than 40 reached the number one chart position.

In 1987, the National Academy of Songwriters awarded the trio its Lifetime Achievement Award.

Born and raised in Detroit, Dozier said he even had a way with words as a kid. He dropped out of Northwestern High School but friends would approach him to write for them.

"I was the guy my friends would come to when they needed something written," he told The Detroit News for a story in 1999. "They'd say, 'I want to write a note to my girlfriend telling her I love her, but I don't know quite what to say.' So I'd be the guy who would figure it out for them."

As a teen, Dozier was aware of the Holland brothers, who he'd seen hanging around the 20 Grand and the Graystone Ballroom, bastions of R&B and jazz during the 1950s and 1960s in Detroit. Eventually, the three started working together.

After an acrimonious split with Motown in the late 1960s in which the songwriting trio accused founder Berry Gordy Jr. of cheating them out of money related to the songs they wrote, Dozier left Motown for Los Angeles and a solo career in 1972. He struggled with tax debts in California later in his life.

In 2015, the Holland-Dozier-Holland songwriting and production team got a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.

