Artist Spotlight: Brandon Williams

A weekly feature showcasing local artists

Name: Brandon Williams

Sound: Jazz, soul, R&B and more

History: Williams is a Detroit-bred musician who plays a variety of instruments. The versatile performer and producer has shared the stage with Musiq Soulchild, Eric Roberson, Martha Reeves and more. A Grammy-nominated producer, he has released his own music and worked with others on theirs.

Next: Williams will perform as part of the Comerica Bank Java & Jazz concert series at 6 p.m. Tuesday at the Detroit Public Library main branch, 5201 Woodward in Detroit. The outdoor concert will take place rain or shine on the library’s lawn. Refreshments and seating will be provided. Learn more about Williams at bwilliamsmusic.com.