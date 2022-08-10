Blinded with science: 5 local science centers that blend learning, hands on fun

Learning with books is one thing. Learning with your hands and by exploring? It's even better. Ask any child.

With just weeks until kids across Michigan strap on their backpacks and head back to school, local science centers and hands-on museums across the region are now brimming with programs and exhibits that let kids get a jumpstart on learning without even realizing it.

From a treasure-hunting exhibit now on display at the Cranbrook Institute of Science in Bloomfield Hills to a weather gallery at the Michigan Science Center that lets kids step inside what a tornado might feel like, these centers feature dozens of hands-on, tactile exhibits that make learning fun and interactive. And studies show hands-on learning for kids, especially younger kids, can stimulate growth on both sides of the brain and increase retention of what's learned.

Hands-on components "make it more fun to learn and that's how kids learn, and adults. They learn by doing," said Anne Mancour, marketing manager of Flint's Sloan Museum of Discovery & Longway Planetarium.

The Sloan Museum of Discovery just reopened last month after an extensive 4-year, $30 million renovation and expansion. And for the first time, the 107,000-square-foot museum, which doubled in size, has an entire gallery devoted to science with interactive elements and exhibits, including a 60-foot water table that teaches guests all about the Great Lakes.

The water table is so popular that the museum plans to start offering some nights for adults only.

"The water table is a really fun and interactive," said Mancour. "The adults enjoy it but they can't get around the table because all the kids are there."

Here's a roundup of southeast Michigan's science centers and what they're offering in the dog days of summer.

Sloan Museum of Discovery: Part of Flint's Cultural Campus, the museum was completely rebuilt and is now bigger, better and even more interactive. Previously too small to bring in larger traveling exhibits because its ceiling was too low, the museum now has a 24-foot-tall space just for bigger exhibits from out of town.

In its new Discovery Hall Science Gallery, one of five galleries at the museum, kids can explore a multi-story Spaceship Earth exhibit, a Maker Space, the giant interactive Great Lakes water table, an Earth globe and more. There's also a three-story treehouse for kids to wander through in the museum's new Early Childhood Learning Gallery.

The Maker Space is especially popular, where guests can color, paint or make things, said Mancour.

The Sloan Museum of Discovery is at 1221 E. Kearsley St. in Flint. Open Tuesday through Sunday, tickets for residents outside Genesee County are $13 for those 12-59 and $8 for kids 2-11. Go to sloanlongway.org.

The Michigan Science Center: Located in Midtown Detroit, the Michigan Science Center has multiple galleries and a STEM playground where kids can learn everything from about the forces that act on an airplane to how to position a sail to be able to travel into the wind.

Its popular IMAX Dome theater just reopened in June after being closed for more than year because of flooding from a historic storm in Detroit. Shows vary but one now playing is "Asteroid Hunters," narrated by "Star Wars" actress Daisy Ridley.

Open Wednesday through Sunday, tickets start at $18 for adults and $14 for kids 2-15. The science center does offer discounted prices for those who receive SNAP benefits. Go to mi-sci.org/.

Cranbrook Institute of Science: If your child is a budding geologist or archeologist, check out the Cranbrook Institute of Science. Its current "Treasure!" exhibit, which closes Sept. 4, is about the history of treasure and treasure-hunting.

It includes a wide look at different types of "treasure," including underwater treasure, treasures in the attic, buried treasure, gold rushes, protecting treasure, treasure in popular culture, and the modern treasure hunt. And it includes some Cranbrook only "treasures" from the museum's own collection, including a canon discovered in the Detroit River.

The Cranbrook Institute of Science, 39221 Woodward Ave. in Bloomfield Hills, is open Wednesday through Sunday. Admission is $13 for adults; $9.50 for kids 2-12. Go to science.cranbrook.edu/.

Ann Arbor Hands-On Museum: For younger kids who really want to get their hands wet with science, the Ann Arbor Hands On Museum has it all. It has a special Preschool Gallery for younger kids along a MediaWorks space for your budding broadcast journalist or reporter.

Its STEAM Park is unique in that it offers rare tactile experiences with interactive mechanical exhibits, with names such as Window Maze Ball Machine, Airfoil, Propeller Chair and a first-in-the-world digital Roulette Curve. The Ann Arbor Hands-On Museum is at 220 E. Ann St. in Ann Arbor. Tickets are $16 for adults and kids 2 and up. Go to www.aahom.org/.

Outdoor Adventure Center: The Michigan Department of Natural Resources' Outdoor Adventure Center, which opened in 2015, delves into biology and the great outdoors with 20 interactive educational exhibits. Kids can explore a beaver lodge and wetland or even step inside a plane to see how the DNR uses them to fight wildfires and manage wildlife. Located in a historic old building, it's in a great location right near Detroit's Dequindre Cut and the Detroit Riverfront so families can hit all three at the same time.

The Outdoor Adventure Center is at 1801 Atwater St. and open Wednesday through Saturday. Admission is $5 for those 13 and up and $3 for kids 2-12. Go to www.michigan.gov/oac.

