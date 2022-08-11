Cedar Point announces new themed area for 2023: The Boardwalk

Get ready to shout out, "Look mom, no hands." In May 2023, Cedar Point is scheduled to introduce a new park, The Boardwalk, that includes the Wild Mouse Roller Coaster and a new dining venue.

The Boardwalk will be a new area for food, rides and entertainment located off the Lake Eerie shoreline, reimagining the location that once made Cedar Point famous, according to a release from Cedar Point.

“The Boardwalk is our vision of what the classic Cedar Point Boardwalk would have felt like long ago: the sights, the sounds, the electricity of the experience – this new area captures it all,” said Carrie Boldman, vice president and general manager of Cedar Point, in the release. “Lakeside attractions have always been a part of Cedar Point’s 153-year history, and that tradition lives on. We can’t wait for our guests to enjoy this stunning new centerpiece of summertime fun.”

The Wild Mouse Roller Coaster will be added to the park, inspired by the original Wild Mouse coaster. The modernized ride will have the capacity to spin 360 degrees and navigate 1,312 feet of bright orange track, the press release said.

In addition to Wild Mouse, two popular Cedar Point rides will be relocated to The Boardwalk: the Matterhorn and Scrambler. Scrambler will be renamed Atomic Scrambler as it will undergo renovations. Other rides will be the Calypso, Giant Wheel, Troika, Dodgem, GateKeeper and the WindSeeker.

Also opening in 2023 is Cedar Point's Grand Pavilion, influenced by the park's original Grand Pavilion that opened in 1888.

It will feature a new restaurant, a lake view bar, and indoor and outdoor seating.