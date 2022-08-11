'Day Shift,' 'Fall': Movies to see (or skip) this weekend

Adam Graham

Detroit News Film Critic

Jamie Foxx and Snoop Dogg go vampire hunting in Los Angeles in "Day Shift," a pair of daredevils winds up stranded 2,000 feet in the air in "Fall" and Aubrey Plaza embraces her dark side in "Emily the Criminal," all of which are among this week's new movies and streaming titles.

Here's a look at what's new in theaters and at home this week, where to find them and whether they're worth your time.

'Day Shift'

Jamie Foxx and Snoop Dogg team up as a pair of vampire hunters in L.A. Now there's a movie! Unfortunately "Day Shift" is bogged down by its juvenile sense of humor, and Dave Franco is in it a lot more than Snoop Dogg. There's potential here, it's just not fully realized. On Netflix.

'Day Shift' review: Jamie Foxx hunts undead in so-so vampire comedy

'Fall'

A pair of thrill seekers winds up stranded at the top of a 2,000 foot structure with nowhere to go but down in "Fall," a death-defying don't-look-down thriller that somehow keeps finding new ways to keep itself fresh and entertaining. A good time B-movie popcorn thriller all the way. In theaters.

'Fall' review: Two climbers stranded 2,000 ft. high with nowhere to go

'Emily the Criminal'

Aubrey Plaza, giver of many a deadly side-eye glare, plays a broke L.A. artist who finds herself dabbling in the underworld of crime as a means to pay off her student loans in "Emily the Criminal," a movie about how easy it is to cross over into the dark side. Plaza is tremendous, as is her co-star, Theo Rossi. In theaters.

'Emily the Criminal' review: Aubrey Plaza weaponized in feverish drama

'Bodies Bodies Bodies'

It starts off as a fun party game where someone picks off party guests one by one, but the bodies start piling up for realsies in "Bodies Bodies Bodies," a deadly dark comic satire that fixes its focus on Gen-Z entitlement and anxieties. With Pete Davidson, Rachel Sennott, Amandla Stenberg and more. In theaters.

'Bodies Bodies Bodies' review: Bloody comic satire is savage, ugly fun

'Secret Headquarters'

Owen Wilson plays The Guard, a world-saving superhero, but his son Charlie (Walker Scobell, "The Adam Project") just wants to know why his dad is never around. That's the set-up for this fun family superhero comedy, which has more than a few genuine laughs up its sleeve. On Paramount+.

'Secret Headquarters' review: Family superhero movie finds its powers

'Mack & Rita'

Diane Keaton plays a septuagenarian hipster who becomes a social media sensation in this misguided body swap comedy that can't bother to make heads or tails of its premise. In theaters.

'Mack & Rita' review: Diane Keaton body swap comedy forgot the laughs

'Summering'

Think "Stand By Me," but with tweenage girls. And then watch "Stand By Me" instead, because it's a much better coming of age story than this all-over-the-place drama. In theaters.

Review: Soggy 'Summering' puts the bummer in late summer

'A League of Their Own'

This streaming series puts a 2022 lens on the 1992 movie about a 1940s women's baseball team. On Amazon Prime Video.

Review: 'A League of Their Own' has more than just baseball on its mind

