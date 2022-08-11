Review: Soggy 'Summering' puts the bummer in late summer

Adam Graham

Detroit News Film Critic

A female flip on "Stand By Me" that can't hold a candle to its predecessor, "Summering" is a coming of age story that suffers from seasonal allergies.

Mari (Eden Grace Redfield), Daisy (Lia Barnett), Lola (Sanai Victoria) and Dina (Madalen Mills) are four friends entering middle school who are enjoying their last gasps of summer when they discover a dead body in the woods. (It's barely obscured and just underneath the town bridge, which is described as a popular suicide spot, so it's surprising they're the first ones to come across it.)

Daisy's mom (Lake Bell) is a police officer, but if they tell her, that's a pretty short movie. So instead they decide to hide the body and look for clues about the dead man's identity, which leads them to a local bar and along the path of the drifter's life.

"Summering" is a bit of a drifter's tale itself, aiming for the kind of vibey, daydream-like feel of, say, David Robert Mitchell's "The Myth of the American Sleepover," but coming up well shy of that mark.

That's because the friends don't have an identifiable air of chemistry between them (Mari, for one, seems several years younger than her friends), the actresses' performances are spotty and their actions don't seem to come from anywhere natural or believable.

Writer-director James Ponsoldt, who made the insightful, emotionally wrought alcoholism tale "Smashed" as well as the decidedly less successful social media tech-thriller "The Circle" (he also directed "The Spectacular Now" and "The End of the Tour" from scripts other than his own), swings and misses here, unable to ride a vibe of nostalgia nor to identify the poignancy in juxtaposing the innocence of youth with the hard realities of life. "Summering" tries to be a drama, comedy, adventure, thriller and a coming of age story all in one. Instead it just feels like the dog days of summer.

'Summering'

GRADE: D+

Rated PG-13: for some thematic material

Running time: 95 minutes

In theaters