Royal Oak PRIDE Festival returns after 20 years

Returning for the first time in 20 years, the Royal Oak PRIDE Festival, which celebrates diversity and inclusion, will take place in downtown Royal Oak today and Saturday. The weekend of events includes live music, entertainment, DJs, food trucks and other vendors.

Gary Baglio, owner of event sponsors Pronto and FIVE15, said in a press release that the entertainers performing at PRIDE will be of the highest quality.

“Royal Oak has always been at the forefront of diversification and entertainment,” he said. "The younger generation has always gone to larger cities for Pride festivals. My goal has been to showcase what a town like Royal Oak can bring, in an effort to grow this diversification and add our city as a destination for all to celebrate."

Deborah Cox, a Canadian-born actress and Grammy Award nominated recording artist, will be the festival's headliner on Saturday night.

The Festival will take place on Washington Avenue between 7th, 5th and 6th streets between Center and Layfette. Attendees are encouraged to park in one of the four city-owned parking garages throughout Royal Oak. The first two hours of parking will be free and cost $0.75 per hour after that.

Royal Oak PRIDE Festival

downtown Royal Oak

noon-5 p.m. Friday; 11 a.m.-11 p.m. Saturday

Admission: $5 on Friday; $5 on Saturday after 5:00 p.m.

Entertainment schedule:

Friday

Main Stage:

6 p.m. Class of ’98

8 p.m. OneUp Duo

9 p.m. Detroit Drag Showcase hosted by Miz Cracker

10 p.m. Class of ’98

Sound Stage:

5 p.m. DJ Kenny Truth

6 p.m. DJ Marqius

7 p.m. Karaoke Contest

9 p.m. DJ Nicole Myint

Saturday, August 13

Main Stage:

3 p.m. Stage Crafters

4 p.m. Ben Sharkey

5 p.m. Hello Weekend

7 p.m. Donna Summer Tribute

8 p.m. Detroit Drag Showcase hosted by SABIN

9 p.m. Hello Weekend 1

10:30 p.m. Deborah Cox

Sound Stage:

1 p.m. DJ Tylr

2 p.m. Sing Out Detroit

3 p.m. DJ Marquis

4 p.m. Encore Men's Chorus

5 p.m. Drag Stravaganza

7 p.m. Prism Men's Chorus

8 p.m. DJ Gaby Hemlock

9 p.m. RuPaul’s Drag Race hosted by Honey Davenport