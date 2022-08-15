Red Hot Chili Peppers make Comerica Park show a family affair

Sunday night's Red Hot Chili Peppers concert at Comerica Park ended on an emotional note, with Bloomfield Hills-raised Chili Peppers drummer Chad Smith thanking the fans and bringing his 95-year-old mother, Joan, out in front of the crowd.

With the stadium's houselights up, Smith ran to the side of the stage and brought his mother, who uses a wheelchair and was clutching one of her son's drumsticks across her chest, out to the center of the stage. She waved to the crowd who roared and cheered back, a fitting close for the biggest concert Smith and his Chili Peppers cohorts have ever played in the Motor City, in front of a crowd of 34,000 fans at the Detroit Tigers' home.

Joan Smith was not the only Red Hot Chili mama at the show; Margaret "Peggy" Nobel, the mother of Grand Rapids-born singer Anthony Kiedis, was also watching from side stage. It's an underappreciated facet of one of the most California-synonymous bands of all-time that half its roster hails from the Mitten State, and the homecoming love was in the air all night long: "Thank you Michigan!" bassist Flea said early in the evening. "Thank you for Chad and Anthony!"

Smith had even more to say at the show's close. "It means the world to a little kid growing up not too far from here to come play this amazing stadium. It's unbelievable," he said, pointing out the Olde English D tattoo on his arm. "It's a dream come true, it really is."

The Detroit appreciation even extended to Sparky Anderson, who got a shout-out at the show, as Flea dedicated "Tell Me Baby" to the late Detroit Tigers coach. Flea also waxed about recording 1985's "Freaky Styley" in Detroit with producer George Clinton, while Kiedis mentioned the band's first Detroit concert at the no-longer-standing Latin Quarter.

Those hugs were sprinkled throughout the nearly two-hour performance, a loose and imperfect show, those imperfections the result of live musicians playing live music. There were no tracks underneath the band and no nets to fall back on, as the Rock and Roll Hall of Famers powered through a set that highlighted the core dynamic of the group, and the connection that bonds Kiedis, Flea, Smith and guitarist John Frusciante.

The Red Hot Chili Peppers have always been a love story, and that love story flows between those four musicians. Others have come and gone, but the Chili Peppers are at their strongest when Frusciante is in the mix, and his re-joining the group in 2019 after a 10-year absence — this is his third stint as a Chili Pepper — is the creative launchpad that allowed them to tour stadiums this time around, ostensibly backing this year's "Unlimited Love" but really celebrating the return of the group to its most soulful and successful incarnation.

