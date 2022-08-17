New 11-foot bronze sculpture unveiled in front of Huntington Place

An 11-foot bronze orb inspired by Detroit history has a new home in front of Huntington Place, formerly the TCF Center, in city's downtown.

The sculpture, created by acclaimed Detroit artist Scott Hocking, is called "Floating Citadel" and was unveiled Wednesday evening in the convention center's main circle drive.

"Scott is incredibly talented and was selected through a national competition launched by the DRCFA Art Foundation in early 2020," said Lisa Canada, chair of the Detroit Regional Convention Facility Authority and the DRCFA Art Foundation. The sculpture "speaks to Detroit’s past, present and future, and is the perfect addition to our growing public art collection at Huntington Place.”

"Floating Citadel" joins several pieces of public art at Huntington Place by renowned artists such as Hubert Massey, Robert Sestok, Tyree Guyton and Gilda Snowden.

Hocking has said “Floating Citadel" was influenced by the original Detroit River edge, which ran within steps of where the sculpture now sits. It takes its name from the original walled village boundaries of Detroit and its defensive core, called the Citadel.