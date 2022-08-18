Artist Spotlight: Arvell Jones

A weekly feature showcasing local artists

Name: Arvell Jones.

Aesthetic: Longtime comic book artist and Detroit native who has been creating content for DC and Marvel for more than 40 years.

Background: Jones' work has been seen in iconic Marvel titles such as "Thor," "Captain America," "Iron Man," "Black Panther," "The Avengers," and "GI Joe." In 2017, he was asked to contribute his original concept art for teaser posters used to promote Marvel's 2018 "Black Panther" moive.

The latest: Arvell's work will be featured in an exhibition opening Friday at the Detroit Artists Market, 4719 Woodward Avenue, called "Inspired by Detroit's Comic Book Artists." The show runs through Sept. 10. A celebration and discussion of Detroit’s comic book culture will be held Aug. 27 with a panel discussion that will include Jones, Dave Chow, Bill Morrison, Michael Kucharski and Isabel Paul.

Maureen Feighan