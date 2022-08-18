'Beast' review: A father, his girls and one angry lion

Adam Graham

Idris Elba is a father trying to keep his family together, both in the familial sense and from getting torn limb from limb by lions, in "Beast," a gripping adventure that pits man against nature and puts viewers square in the middle of the action.

Icelandic director Baltasar Kormákur (2018's lost-at-sea drama "Adrift," with Shailene Woodley) employs a series of sustained handheld tracking shots which places the audience on the ground with Elba's character so they can sense the danger first hand, in the moment. It's an effective tactic that helps drives this lean thriller, which at a click over 90 minutes doesn't have any extra meat on its bones.

Elba is Nate Samuels, a New York doctor on safari with his two daughters, high school age Meredith (Iyana Halley) and middle schooler Norah (Novi's Leah Jeffries), following the death of their mother. They're visiting South Africa, where she was from, and staying with close family friend Martin (Sharlto Copley).

Nate is trying to mend riffs with his girls; he and their mother were split up at the time of her death, and his regret over the situation matches their resentment toward him. What better way to smooth things over than with a once-ina lifetime trip to see some exotic animals?

Martin, a game warden, knows his way around the wild and the big cats that inhabit the terrain. But poachers have the animals on the defense, and Nate and the gang find themselves on the wrong end of the ire of a particularly peeved lion, who's not going down without a long, violent, terrifying fight.

There are no superheroes here and no one to save the day; "Beast" is about survival and instinct and adrenaline. The power and force of the lion speak for themselves but director Kormákur does a fine job of conveying its mighty strength, and the jump scares he creates through his intimate staging are as effective as those in any slasher movie.

Elba is commanding as the protective father and Jeffries has a winning presence — and she gets one of the film's biggest reactions — as his brave daughter. Ryan Engle's screenplay keeps the story tense while Kormákur's direction stays focused, tight and grounded. "Beast" is a monster.

'Beast'

GRADE: B

Rated R: for violent content, bloody images and some language

Running time: 93 minutes

In theaters