Coast Guard officials outline possible dangers as revelers prepare for Port Huron Float Down

The annual Port Huron Float Down will take place along the St. Clair River on Aug. 21.

For more than 40 years on the third Sunday of August, thousands of attendees gather for the unsanctioned float from Lighthouse Beach to Chrysler Beach. The nearly 8-mile voyage also draws spectators to watch tubers from alongside the river.

Each year, local, state and federal authorities partner with the U.S. Coast Guard and the Canadian Coast guard to create a unified command in preparation for the float down, according to public affairs officer at Coast Guard Sector Detroit, Adeeb Ahmad.

"They get on their rafts, or whatever they have, and they just kind of chill out and they float down," Ahmad said. "It was originally intended for just a fun day on the water, but it's not safe at all. It's very dangerous."

Ahmad explained that they cannot stop people from being on the water, but they encourage people not to participate due to the risks that the float down poses.

Historically, water temperatures for the float down have been in the 60s, where any temperature below 70 degrees poses a risk of hypothermia, said Ahmad. He shared tragedies and complications that have resulted from float downs in previous years, such as a 19-year-old drowning. A few years ago, he said high winds pushed participants on the Canadian shoreline, leaving them stranded, and some injured.

"The current is fast moving, and a lot of participants lack lifejackets, there's a lot of alcohol consumption, potentially challenging water conditions," he said.

Despite warnings of the danger that the event poses, Patrick Blake, 48, Rochester Hills, has participated in the event for the past three years after hearing about it from the internet.

"...all the sites that warned about not doing it, it was kind of funny," he said. "The sites always said why you shouldn't do it, it's dangerous, and I have been on the river several times and didn't believe it. Obviously it's not true, it's not dangerous. It's great."

Blake participates in the Float Down with his family each year, and said the largest group they ever had was about 10 people.

"This year I'm probably going to (float down on a) tube and let someone else use the kayak," he said.

"It's a great time. There's also some pilings that we dive off of near Marysville. It's just a fun time, even my 75-year-old mom goes."

Ahmad said the Coast Guard is hoping for lower attendance numbers than last year's estimated 500 participants.

"We have seen the attendance decrease over the years, I'm not sure if it is due to COVID or just popularity of the event is going down, or the fact that people are realizing that it's very dangerous," he said.

For those who plan to embark on the river, the Coast Guard encourages participants to buckle up their lifejacket and take necessary safety precautions outlined in their joint statement with the Canadian Coast Guard.

The statement strongly encourages people to refrain from participating. However, if they choose to, officials recommend taking the following precautions.

--Regardless of age or ability to swim, all participants are encouraged to wear an appropriately sized, U.S. Coast Guard / Canadian approved personal flotation device or life jacket at all times;

--Bring waterproof bags for your personal items and identification;

--File a “Float Plan” with someone not participating who can report your intentions to the Coast Guard in the event you do not check in at the scheduled time;

--Never go alone. Use the buddy system, keep an eye on each other, and immediately report incidents of distress to the nearest first response agency representative;

--Refrain from consuming alcohol;

--Dress appropriately for the weather and cold water. Use a raft that limits your immersion in the water and can be controlled with oars or paddles; and

--Stay near shore and remain out of the navigation channel.

--Mark your float with your name and contact information cell phone number in waterproof ink.