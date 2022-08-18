'Spin Me Round' review: Comic trip abroad scores points for weirdness

Adam Graham

Detroit News Film Critic

A bizarro, quirk-laden comedy with an extremely off-kilter sense of humor, "Spin Me Round" feels like a cult favorite in-the-making.

Like all cult films, it's not for everyone, and some may not get it at all. But for those dialed into its sitcom silliness and left field comic sensibility, it's rife for repeat viewings.

Alison Brie, who co-wrote the screenplay with writer-director Jeff Baena ("Horse Girl," "The Little Hours"), stars as Amber, a mild-mannered, moderately boring manger at Tuscan Grove, an Olive Garden-like chain restaurant in dreary Bakersfield, California. She gets chosen to go on a company retreat in Pisa, Italy where she'll learn the tricks of the trade and maybe fall in love, all while staying at a lovely villa in the Italian countryside.

Or at an outdated hotel next door to a lovely villa, as it turns out. Amber is among a handful of nationwide managers chosen for the retreat — others are played by Debby Ryan, Molly Shannon, Tim Heidecker and "Silicon Valley's" Zach Woods — all of whom are various shades of weird. Things are off from the very beginning, but Amber is willing to overlook all signs something is amiss when she's plucked out of the conference by Kat (Aubrey Plaza) and shipped off on a yacht with Tuscan Grove company founder and spokesman Nick Martucci (Alessandro Nivola).

What does Nick want with Amber? Is it weird that he's asking her very forward questions? And what is this retreat really all about? "Spin Me Round" never takes itself any more seriously than sketch comedy, but its screwball tone is well-honed the more you dial into its frequency.

Baena's ensemble — many of his players are holdovers from his previous films — understands the material and approach, as does his longtime editor Ryan Brown, who can get a laugh out of a cutaway to a pink shirt balled up on the ground. "Spin Me Round" sputters near its end as key characters fade into the background and its questions are met with only mildly satisfying answers, but it's never meant to be much more than a goof. It isn't destined for a big audience, but those who appreciate it will spin it round over and over again.

'Spin Me Round'

GRADE: B

Not rated: language, nudity, sexual situations

Running time: 104 minutes

On VOD