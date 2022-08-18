Tickets on sale now for 'Hamilton' at Detroit's Fisher Theatre

If you want to be in the room where it happens, now's your chance to see the Broadway phenomenon "Hamilton" when it returns to Detroit this fall.

Tickets went on sale at 10 a.m. Thursday for the public to see the iconic musical, which hits the Fisher Theatre stage for a three-week run Nov. 15 through Dec. 4. Ticket prices range from $59 to $169; customers will be limited to purchasing a maximum of eight tickets each.

Producer Jeffrey Seller, a Metro Detroit native, urged patrons to be cautious when purchasing tickets.

“It's tempting to get tickets any way you can," said Seller in a press release. "There are many sites and people who are selling overpriced, and in some cases, fraudulent tickets. For the best seats, the best prices and to eliminate the risk of counterfeit tickets, all purchases for the Detroit engagement should be made through Ticketmaster.com or BroadwayinDetroit.com.”

"Hamilton," Lin-Manuel Miranda's masterpiece about founding father Alexander Hamilton, sold out shows everywhere and won 11 Tony Awards in 2016 for its unique mix of history, culture and politics.

The famed musical made its Detroit debut in 2019, playing for sold out audiences for six weeks.

To purchase tickets, go to Ticketmaster.com, BroadwayinDetroit.com, or in person at the Fisher Theatre Box Office or by calling (800) 982-2787. There will be a lottery for 40 $10 seats for all performances, though details will be announced later.

mfeighan@detroitnews.com