WWJ's Roberta Jasina says she's out of morning anchor post

The Detroit News

A longtime voice at WWJ Newsradio 950 is leaving the airwaves.

Roberta Jasina, the station's morning anchor, announced in an audio message posted on her Facebook post Thursday that she lost her job two days earlier.

Jasina, who had been at WWJ for 34 years, said she didn't retire but was "let go."

The decision was relayed by her boss, Debbie Kenyon, senior vice president and market manager, who "couldn't have been nicer," Jasina said in her recorded remarks. "She used phrases like 'budget cuts,' 'This isn't personal,' 'I think you're great.' "

WWJ representatives did not immediately respond to a request for comment Thursday night about the post.

In her message, Jasina said "my heart was broken. I loved WWJ. I had the best job in the world. I loved going into work everyday and trying to serve the listeners to the best of my ability."

The 68-year-old broadcaster thanked her supporters as well as those who sent hate mail "because it made me re-examine myself and to change some things."

Jasina, who couldn't be reached Thursday night, added her departure came at a difficult time.

The day after the news, her husband was diagnosed with cancer, she said.

"It has been quite a week," Jasina said. "If you could, please say a prayer for my family."

Jasina graduated from Detroit's Servite High School in 1972.

She started at WWJ as an intern in 1975.

Jasina co-anchored with Joe Donovan for years on the morning desk. There, she was the "reassuring voice of Detroit's morning rush hour," The Detroit News reported in 2020.