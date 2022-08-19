Review: 'Game of Thrones' prequel 'House of the Dragon' lacks fire

Tom Long

Special to The Detroit News

With “House of the Dragon” HBO is betting that audiences are ready for a spin-off of one of its most popular shows: “Succession.”

What’s that? You thought “Dragon” had something to do with “Game of Thrones”? Well, yes, it does. But really it’s got more in common with “Succession.”

Both shows involve people waiting around anxiously to see what happens when a powerful man dies. There’s infighting, politicking, betrayal and a bit of bloodletting. But the same question hovers over both shows: What happens when the Big Guy goes?

The Big Guy in “House of the Dragon” is King Viserys Targaryen (Paddy Considine). It’s nearly 200 years prior to the “Game of Thrones” time period and Viserys rules over the seven kingdoms from a very familiar perch in King’s Landing.

There are dragons around, a dozen or so, but they’re mostly window-dressing. And there are many windows to dress here as most of the action takes place within castles. There are no characters wandering through disparate stories in exotic lands, at least not in the first handful of episodes offered for review.

There are many other differences between “Thrones” and “Dragon” but one factor in particular sets the two apart: “House of the Dragon” is no fun.

Yes, “Game of Thrones” was often outrageous and misogynistic and excessively violent. But it also had wonderfully colorful, often offbeat characters and exulted in witty, revealing banter.

Nobody’s bantering in “House of the Dragon.” Nobody’s joking. Heck, people rarely smile. This is serious dragon business.

Which is a bit disappointing. Dragon business should never be all that serious.

Many "GOT" fans will doubtless be thrilled to hear that “Dragon” is inclined to get every bit as gory as “Thrones,” although the show’s sense of sexual spectacle has been whittled down to a few passing dull orgies.

Its cast of characters is also far more limited and mundane than the original series. Chief among the contenders for the throne are Viserys’ spirited daughter, Rhaenyra (Milly Alcock), and his rebellious brother Daemon (Matt Smith), with others trailing behind.

In the opening episodes Alcock and especially Smith drip charisma and almost negate the no fun problem. But there seem to be casting shifts on the horizon and this series is "GOT"-adjacent so there’s no telling who will die when. If either of these two get the boot this show could be in trouble.

Not that there isn’t talent here. Considine makes for a nicely conflicted Viserys, Rhys Ifans plays his ever-plotting counselor, and Emily Carey plays his daughter and Rhaenyra’s friend who gets swept up in things.

It’s all very efficient, well-made television, but just as it’s lacking in fun it’s lacking in fire. This becomes most evident a few episodes in when Smith gets a showcase action sequence; suddenly the show comes alive, things start moving fast, the series steps outside its stuffy castle walls and breathes.

And, OK, a lot of people die. It is a "GOT" prequel after all. For those few minutes it feels like one. Note to this show’s producers: It takes more than dragons to make fire.

Tom Long is a longtime contributor to The Detroit News.

'House of the Dragon'

GRADE: C

9 p.m. Sunday

HBO and HBO Max