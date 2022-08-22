Lil Nas X's upcoming Detroit concerts just got bigger

Lil Nas X is upsizing.

The "Industry Baby" rapper is moving his Sept. 6 and 7 concerts from the Fillmore Detroit next door to the Fox Theatre, promoters announced Monday.

That bumps the capacity for the two shows up from around 2,900 each to 5,000 apiece. Additional tickets for the pair of concerts, starting at $49.95, will go on sale at noon on Monday via Ticketmaster.

The move is due to "overwhelming demand," organizers announced in a statement Monday.

Ticketholders for the originally planned shows will be notified via email regarding details about their updated tickets.

The two Fox concerts will act as the launch of the 23-year-old Grammy winner's "Long Live Montero" tour.

agraham@detroitnews.com

@grahamorama