Tickets to see 'Van Gogh in America' at the DIA go on sale Tuesday

The rare chance to see some of the most famous works by one of history's most well-known painters is upon us.

The collection — which features "Starry Night," "The Bedroom," "Portrait of Postman Roulin" and nearly 70 others — is at the Detroit Institute of Arts Oct. 2-Jan. 22.

"Van Gogh in America" at the DIA marks the 100th anniversary of the museum's purchase of Vincent Van Gogh's "Self-Portrait, 1887," in 1922. The DIA was the first public museum in the United States to purchase a Van Gogh.

DIA members can get free tickets now. Tickets for the general public go on sale Tuesday at dia.org or by calling (313) 833-4005. "Van Gogh in America" tickets can also be purchased at any admissions desk at the DIA.

Ticket prices are $14-$19 for adults in the tri-county area, $24-$29 for adults outside the tri-county and $7 for youths. Group discounts are available.

The Detroit Institute of Arts is at 5200 Woodward Ave. in Detroit.

