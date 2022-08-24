Shoreline Jazz Festival returns to Muskegon

Jazz fans in Metro Detroit definitely won't be singing the blues.

Alexander Zonjic's 7th annual Shoreline Jazz Festival will take place on the lakefront at Heritage Landing in Muskegon Friday-Sunday after a two-year hiatus due to the pandemic. The summer festival draws a crowd from Metro Detroit who will experience jazz, funk and soul music.

Prior to creating the Shoreline Jazz Festival, Zonjic, a renowned flutist who performs jazz and classical music, had performed in many other jazz music festivals. After his first invitation to perform at Heritage Landing, he said he fell in love with the view and the city.

"The magic with Muskegon is the location," he said. "They literally come from everywhere, and it's a real affordable weekend trip with world-class music... I love the city, I love the support there.

"These festivals, yeah they're about the music and everything, but they're also about the whole nature of that culture. People together, sitting in lawn chairs outdoors, enjoying music, in many cases just spontaneously getting up and dancing."

Each year, Zonjic said he looks forward to this festival, as it is unique in its location on the other side of the state.

"We bring a world-class event at a very affordable price, and this year to make it even more affordable, we decided that we are going to sell the tickets all internally and charge no service charges," he said. "We have a big charitable component this year, we're benefiting the Boys and Girls Club in Muskegon."

As a young guitar player, Zonjic, 71, fell in love with the flute after being sold the instrument on the street, recognized as the 20-year-old "rock and roll guitar guy." He furthered his career as a flutist at the University of Windsor Classical Studies Department.

Today, Zonjic is a 15-time Detroit Music Awards winner. He has also been involved with the media, hosting morning shows on CBS radio for 12 years.

"Playing the flute at the core of what I do is really everything for me," he said. "It's a lot of work and I really am still, even at this stage of the game, as engaged as ever with trying to get better. It's a pursuit that really does last a lifetime and it's not a race to win, they just keep moving the finish line."

Zonjic's first album came out 44 years ago, and he said he loves being able to perform with fans from all over and all different generations.

"I'm very lucky because most producers, presenters and artistic directors don't have the advantage of being able to perform," he said.

Although there is a lot of work and stress that goes on behind the scenes to produce the festival, Zonjic said he is looking forward to making the event accessible for fans.

"I'm glad the magic is back in Muskegon," he said.

Shoreline Jazz Festival

Heritage Landing, at Shoreline Drive and 7th Street in downtown Muskegon

Tickets: Call Phyllis Clark, (419) 280-1073 to purchase. Friday general admission tickets are $25. Saturday and Sunday general admission tickets are $45.

Performance schedule:

Friday:

Doors open at 5:30 p.m.

7 p.m. Alexander Zonjic & Friends

West Michigan Symphony — Terry Herald, arranger/conductor

Zonjic Meets Motown w/ Serieux, a Motown Temptations Review

Saturday:

Doors open at 11:30 a.m.

1:30- 2:30 p.m. 496 West

3- 4:15 p.m. Lindsey Webster

4:45- 6 p.m. Alexander Zonjic & Friends w/ James Lloyd

6:30- 8 p.m. Maysa and Band

Sunday:

Doors open at 11:30 a.m.

1:30-2:30 p.m. Organissimo

3-4:15 p.m. Eric Darius

4:45-6 p.m. Lin Rountree

6:30-8 p.m. NAJEE