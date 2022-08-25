Artist Spotlight: Eric Ripper

A weekly feature showcasing local artists

Name: Eric Ripper

Sound: Indie pop singer/songwriter

History: Ripper is a multi-faceted musician who writes and produces all his music, both original songs and covers. The Northville singer, guitarist and videographer has performed on cruise ships traveling the world while entertaining passengers. He's also played on land throughout the country.

Next: Ripper is celebrating the release of his latest full-length album "Wavelength," which debuted on all streaming platforms Friday. The nine-song project is something he started while in Utah but finished it in his home state of Michigan. Ripper will celebrate the release of "Wavelength" with a show Sept. 14 at the Blind Pig, 208 S. First in Ann Arbor. Doors open at 8 p.m. and Kevin Allan, Toboggan Man and Social Meteor open the show. Tickets are $10 at blindpigmusic.com.

To learn more about Eric Ripper visit ericripper.com.

Melody Baetens