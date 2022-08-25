'Breaking' review: John Boyega returns to Earth in somber heist drama

Adam Graham

Detroit News Film Critic

John Boyega isn't in a galaxy far, far away in "Breaking." He's in a reality all too familiar to our own, playing a down and out Iraq War veteran in over his head in writer-director Abi Damaris Corbin's compassionate drama, which is based on a true story.

Boyega plays Brian Brown-Easley, an ex-Marine who, at the end of his rope after being hung out to dry by Veterans Affairs, decides to hold up a Wells Fargo branch. He doesn't have much of a plan and he has little hope of making it out alive. But he wants his life to mean something, and he knows this may be his only chance to be heard.

Brian quietly slides a teller a note saying he has a bomb in his bag. Customers and employees slip out the door, which isn't really his concern. Two employees remain, a teller (Selenis Leyva) and the branch manager (Nicole Beharie). He barely threatens his two hostages, but he knows with those bargaining chips he can at least get the attention of authorities.

The late Michael K. Williams, in one of his final filmed roles, plays a police negotiator and fellow ex-Marine who hears Brian's pleas and can relate to his position but has a job to do himself. Connie Britton is a producer at a local TV station who takes a call from Brian and listens to his story.

And his story is that he is a father, he's on the brink of homelessness and he's owed $892.34 by VA, which he was passed over for due to accounting red tape. A life for 892 bucks. He's not robbing the bank to get the money, he doesn't want the bank's money. It's the principal of the matter, and he's turning himself into a symbol of how America treats its veterans.

"Breaking" isn't pulse-racing in its execution, and it unfolds more like a stage play than a riveting heist thriller. Its drama comes not from where it's headed but the exasperation of Boyega's performance, playing a guy who has been whittled down to a nub. The actor, who starred in the most recent trilogy of "Star Wars" films, says he has no plans to return to that universe. In "Breaking," he makes a pretty good case that grounded, solemn real-life dramas are where he belongs.

'Breaking'

GRADE: B

Rated PG-13: for some violent content, and strong language

Running time: 103 minutes

In theaters