Cider, beer, and lots of fun at annual Cider Dayze Festival

There's no better way to ring in the fall than with cider, beer, live music and lots of food.

Those who are 21 and older should look no further for a fun seasonal celebration than Blake Farms annual Cider Dayze Festival.

Taking place rain or shine for the seventh year, Blake's Hard Cider, Blake's Brewing and the Armada Lions Club will host the festival Saturday-Sunday. The festival will showcase nearly 70 cideries, breweries and wineries as well as live music, a silent disco and other games along with food trucks.

"What started seven years ago as just a big party on the farm with beer and cider has really grown into a Midwest attraction that brings in over 5,000 people annually to try ciders from all over the country," said Chelsea Cox, vice president of marketing at Blake's Farms

Blake Farms director of customer experience, Kaley Pittsley, said in an email that the event first began in 2015 while Blake’s Hard Cider Co. was just getting started in the craft hard cider industry

"We believed it was a great way to bring multiple different craft hard cider & craft beer companies together to share the innovation and evolution of the craft beverage industry but to also strengthen the industry and show support for one another," she said in the email.

About 6,000 people are expected to attend this year's festival, Pittsley said.

"Attendees can expect a high-energy, fun day at the festival," she said. "We will be featuring live music, a beer stein holding competition, yard games, silent disco, 5 different food trucks as well as craft hard cider, beer, wine and seltzers from 60+ different companies."

Cox said that the festival is unique from others in the Midwest due to its focus on hard cider, rather than beer.

"There's over 200 beer festivals annually in Michigan," Cox said. "But we are one of the only cider festivals, which opens up an opportunity for the millions of Americans that are gluten free or have celiac allergies or intolerances. We provide a space for them to try products that they can actually consume."

Looking forward to this year's event with more vendors than ever, Cox said she is excited for the boozy slushies that will be served.

"Ticket holders, they're going to be able to try more ciders or beers than they ever have," she said. "For us, Cider Dayze, in a way, is a great opportunity for research and development. We get to try our competitor's products, we learn so much through them, we get inspired through what they're doing. I just love to sample, and we've never had so many opportunities to do it than this year."

Cider Dayze Festival

Blake's Hard Cider Co: 17985 Armada Center Road, Armada

noon-6 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 27

noon-5 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 28

Tickets can be purchased here.

General Admission ticket: $40-$45, includes nine 5 oz. pours and a commemorative tasting glass

Designated Driver ticket: $20, must be 21+, includes two nonalcoholic beverages and commemorative tasting glass