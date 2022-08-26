'The Creative High' free screening and discussion kick off National Recovery Month

“The Creative High” is a documentary that spotlights nine recovering addicts who are also musicians, visual artist and performers. The award-winning film highlights how the creative process has transformed them as they search for identity and freedom.

To kick off National Recovery Month, which is September, three national nonprofits are joining forces to present a free online screening of “The Creative High” followed by a virtual panel discussion.

One of the groups is Detroit-based Passenger Recovery, founded by musician Christopher Tait. He said you don’t need to be a recovering musician to understand and enjoy the film.

“By bringing ‘The Creative High’ to more people, we hope to reach other artists who can relate to the stories and also the broader public that enjoys music and art of all kinds,” he said.

“Artists face unique challenges with substance use and mental health conditions,” said Jeremiah Gardner of Minneapolis-based nonprofit Dissonance. “They also can find healing in their creative pursuits, and are uniquely skilled messengers of hope and the hard realities of these common, complex issues endemic to humanity.”

Anyone interested can view the film for free for 48 hours starting at 10 a.m. Aug. 31. A live, online panel will follow at 7 p.m. Sept. 1.

The discussion will include "The Creative High" director Adrianne Marchione, the film's produce Dianne Griffin and two of the subjects: performance artist Peter Griggs and guitarist Wes Geer who has played with Hed PE and Korn.

Register at thecreativehigh.com/screenings.

