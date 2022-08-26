'Me Time' review: Kevin Hart, Mark Wahlberg comedy a bad time

Adam Graham

Detroit News Film Critic

Everybody needs a little "me time," but nobody needs any "Me Time."

Kevin Hart and Mark Wahlberg star in this flat comedy where no one acts like real people and all behaviors are heightened to the point of absurdity. "Me Time" could be turned into a cartoon and it would retain the same amount of believability as it does in live action form.

Hart plays Sonny Fisher, a straight-laced family man and stay-at-home dad who volunteers at his kids' school and favors a life of responsibility. Wahlberg is Huck Dembo, Sonny's best pal, who's still stuck in an arrested state of late-stage adolescence and who throws himself epic birthday parties with names like Huckchella.

Inevitably, Sonny and Huck are on a crash course with one another where one will learn to loosen up and one will learn to grow up, lessons that manage to be both cynical and condescending in their delivery.

"Me Time" — the title comes from Hart's character's alone time away from his wife (Regina Hall, who was also paired opposite Hart in 2014's "About Last Night") and two kids — is written and directed by John Hamburg, whose "I Love You, Man" was a much more funny and insightful exploration of adult male friendships. "Me Time" relies on raunchy gags and tired R-rated humor and never manages to find a chord of true humanity, let alone any chemistry between its leads. Your time is best spent elsewhere.

'Me Time'

GRADE: D

Rated R: for some sexual material, language and brief drug use

Running time: 104 minutes

On Netflix