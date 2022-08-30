Britney Spears' 22-minute conservatorship clip has her mother feeling 'hopeless'

Alexandra Del Rosario

Los Angeles Times

Lynne Spears wants a word in private with daughter Britney Spears after the pop superstar further broke her silence about the conservatorship that ruled her life for nearly 14 years.

On Sunday, Britney Spears shed more light on her long-running conservatorship, which ended in November, and shared disturbing details about experiences that left her feeling "victimized" and "traumatized."

In a 22-minute voice memo originally posted as an audio-only video on her official YouTube page, Spears spoke about feeling controlled by her father and how her mother — and specifically her complacency — contributed to her distress.

"You also gotta understand, it's like, you know, 15 years of touring and doing shows, and I'm 30 years old under my dad's rules," the star alleged in the clip, which has since been deleted but can be easily found on YouTube. "And all of this is going on and my mom's witnessing this and my brother's witnessing and my friends are witnessing it, and they all go along with it."

Spears recalled missing out on parties and drinks with friends and having no access to her own money and car keys. While the "Circus" singer mentioned her father, Jamie Spears, numerous times throughout the video, she said it was her mother's idea to place her under a conservatorship and she "actually helped him follow through and made it all happen."

She also called out her mother for sidestepping reporters' questions about her condition and failing to secure legal aid.

"It was always like, 'I don't know what to say,' 'I just don't want to say the wrong thing,' 'We're praying for her,'" Britney said. "I feel like she could've gotten me a lawyer. In literally two seconds, my friend helped me get one in the end."

Spears' long video was rife with disturbing claims against family members, whom she'd like to "spit in their f— faces." But Lynne Spears said she wants to work out the accusations in private.

After Britney's original YouTube video posted, her mother shared a throwback photo of her with her daughter on Instagram. The Sunday photo seemed to respond to the singer's bombshell allegations.

"Britney, your whole life I have tried my best to support your dreams and wishes! And also, I have tried my best to help you out of hardships! I have never and will never turn my back on you!," Lynne captioned her post.

She continued: "Your rejections to the countless times I have flown out and calls make me feel hopeless! I have tried everything. I love you so much, but this talk is for you and me only, eye to eye, in private."

In July, the pop musician alleged that her mother shunned and exploited her while pretending to be an upstanding parent.

"Yo ma did you also let people know that's one of the only times you [texted] me back?" Britney Spears wrote on Instagram. "Play the responsible perfect parent and go to church in Louisiana ... it's a joke !!! You all ruined it for me ... I don't ever remember getting a text from you !!!"

Last week Spears made a triumphant return to music with "Hold Me Closer," a new duet with Elton John that marked her first song in six years and a comeback her fans adored.