10 things to do Labor Day weekend in Metro Detroit

The unofficial bookend of summer is here, and with it comes a three-day weekend that is home to fairs and festivals throughout Metro Detroit.

Here's your guide to staying busy with fun and (mostly) family-friendly activities through Monday.

Detroit Jazz Festival in Campus Martius and Hart Plaza

The largest free festival of the weekend, the Detroit Jazz Fest is once again an in-person experience for the first time since 2019. Schedule highlights include Artist-in-Residence Chucho Valdez, 2022 Legacy Artist Alvin Waddles Trio, Dianne Reeves, Abdullah Ibrahim and Ekaya and many, many more. First act performs at 6 p.m. Fri., 11:30 a.m. Sat.-Sun. and 11:45 a.m. Mon. Free admission. Campus Martius and Hart Plaza, downtown Detroit. (313) 469-6564. detroitjazzfest.org.

More: Detroit Jazz Festival returns.

Soaring Eagle Arts, Beats & Eats in Royal Oak

With a juried art show, multiple stages with music of all genres and loads to eat and drink, this 25-year-old street fair has something for everyone. Some mainstage highlights include 311 (9:30 p.m. Sat.), Sponge (9:45 p.m. Sun.) and Rob Base & Montell Jordan (6:30 p.m. Mon.) followed by Flo Rida. 11 a.m.-11 p.m. Fri.-Sun. and 11 a.m.-9 p.m. Mon. $5-$10 admission. Downtown Royal Oak. Artsbeatseats.com.

More:Here’s the musical line up for Arts, Beats & Eats, including Flo Rida, 311, Rob Base & more

Hamtramck Labor Day Festival

The small, eclectic city is celebrating its 100th anniversary in 2022, so expect the annual, outdoor Labor Day celebration to reflect that. There's a new, homegrown parade with community groups, musicians, artists and more (1:30 p.m. Mon.) that follows the popular "yacht club canoe races" powered by teams from Hamtramck's bars (noon Mon.). The street fair has loads of food and drinks for sale, plus a carnival and two stages of live music featuring local indie rock and garage bands. Music highlights are the Polish Muslims (7 p.m. Sun.) and influential, storied funk band ESG, who are closing out the festival Monday night. Noon-10 p.m. Sat.-Mon. Free admission. Jos Campau starting at Caniff, Hamtramck. hamtownfest.com.

More:Dining guide to Hamtramck’s many delicious destinations

Michigan State Fair at Suburban Collection Showplace

This year the restored version of this longstanding tradition is celebrating its 10th anniversary. Expect a midway with games and rides, an air-conditioned circus tent, livestock, food and vendors. You can get a deal on tickets by purchasing them at your local Kroger, by bringing a nonperishable food item for Gleaners or by donating blood. Seniors age 62 and older get free admission Thursday, too. 11 a.m.-10 p.m. Thurs.-Fri., 10 a.m.-10 p.m. Sat.-Sun. and 10 a.m.-9 p.m. Mon. $10-$42. 46100 Grand River, Novi. michiganstatefairllc.com.

Romeo Peach Festival

Wholesome and delicious, this festival has sweet treats, a craft show, carnival, car show, book sale, beer, food and live entertainment. There will be fireworks at the Crystal Diamonds Softball Complex at dusk Friday. Thurs.-Mon. Various locations in Romeo. romeopeachfestival.com.

Mussel Beach Fest at Cadieux Cafe

A Labor Day Weekend tradition for the east side, this Belgian restaurant will host local musicians in their outdoor biergarten while the bar hosts diners, drinkers and feather bowlers inside. The big night is Saturday with Noah Dakho and the Arkmen, followed by the Scrappers, blues rock trio the Muggs and party rock band the Beggars. Music starts at 7 p.m. Thurs., 5:30 p.m. Fri., 6 p.m. Sat., 4:30 p.m. Sun. and 3 p.m. Mon. $25 for a three-day pass. 4300 Cadieux, Detroit. (313) 882-8560. facebook.com/cadieuxcafe.

More:Where to get brunch in Detroit proper

Fantasia at the Aretha Franklin Amphitheatre

“American Idol” winner, Grammy Award-winner and Broadway star Fantasia headlines the Aretha with opening performers Tamar Braxton and Mali Music. 8 p.m. Sun. $45.50 and up. 2600 Atwater, Detroit. (313) 393-0292. Thearetha.com.

Wu Tang Clan and Nas at Pine Knob Music Theatre

The “NY State of Mind Tour” rolls through Pine Knob this weekend with special guest Busta Rhymes, who was recently added to the bill. 8 p.m. Sat. $29.50 and up. 33 Bob Seger Blvd., Clarkston. 313pesents.com.

Il Divo at Fisher Theatre

A tour in tribute to the late Carlos Marin, the remaining members of Il Divo will perform their greatest hits. David Miller, Sebastien Izambard and Urs Buhler will be joined by guest vocalist Steve LaBrie. The classical crossover group has sold more than 30 million albums and their most recent is “Once in My Life: A Celebration of Motown.” 8 p.m. Sun. $49.50 and up. 3011 E. Grand, Detroit. (313) 872-1000. broadwayindetroit.com.

Immersive Van Gogh at Lighthouse ArtSpace Detroit

With an astounding 500,000 cubic feet of projections, 60,600 frames of video and 90 million pixels of animation, this immersive art experience is sure to amaze. The exhibit is open with tickets available in several time blocks through Monday (also runs through Oct. 30). $39.99 and up. 311 E. Grand Blvd., Detroit. detroitvangogh.com.