Artist Spotlight: GiGi

A weekly feature showcasing local artists

Name: GiGi

Lineup: Jen David, vocals; Mary Cobra, guitar; Ava East, guitar; Kate Derringer, bass; Dina Bankole, drums.

Sound: Garage rock, anthemic rock and roll

History: The members of GiGi have all played in well-known local groups throughout the years, but the veteran of the group is Mary Cobra, also of the Detroit Cobras, who said the band started as a project during the pandemic.

"We are probably one of the many COVID bands ... I'm sure there are plenty. What else was there to do but to form another band," said Cobra. "It was like the old days like when the Gold Dollar (was open) there was literally so many bands because there was nothing else to do."

Mary said that since the Detroit Cobras and Shadow Show (East and Derringer's band) weren't touring, they decided to get together with David, who owns a music shop, and drummer Bankole.

"My goal was not to have a band, but to have a recording project," she said, adding that she wants to record anthems. They recorded the powerful song "Take Back the Night," a long-lost demo from MC5 frontman Rob Tyner. Cobra said she also has a tune that Jonathan Richmond gave to her for her birthday. "I hear he gives songs to girls all the time," she said laughing.

Next: GiGi will play at 6 p.m. Monday at the Hamtramck Labor Day Festival. The free community street fair has two stages of live music, food and drinks and a carnival with rides and games. Following GiGi are more musical highlights including electro-punk duo Adult and influential American funk band ESG. Follow GiGi on Instagram, @gigi_detroit.

Melody Baetens