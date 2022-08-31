Arts, Beats & Eats has a whole zone for kiddos

The visual arts, national music headliners and the fantastic selection of food and drinks are what often get the brightest spotlight at the annual Soaring Eagle Arts, Beats & Eats festival, but there's also a ton for kids to enjoy.

The Detroit News Kids Zone is the place for young festivalgoers, with four days of programming that's tailor-made for little ones.

One of the highlights is the Detroit Institute of Arts Kids’ Stage, which is packed with interactive performances from magicians, puppets, musicians, dancers and educational programming from the Michigan Science Center.

For kids who are feeling creative, swing by the Code Ninja booth to learn about their game-based curriculum, or make something from recycled materials at the free arts and crafts area from Detroit nonprofit Arts & Scraps.

Arts, Beats & Eats celebrates a quarter century of family-friendly fun this weekend. The street fair started in Pontiac and moved to downtown Royal Oak in 2010.

“We are looking forward to celebrating the festival’s milestone year with the hundreds of thousands of Metro Detroiters and beyond who flock to downtown Royal Oak year after year to take in the sounds of various genres of music, feast on mouthwatering cuisine and explore new taste offerings, browse and shop one-of-a-kind artworks, make lifetime memories with the family and more,” said event producer Jon Witz.

The Detroit News Kids Zone is on E. Fourth street at S. Center in downtown Royal Oak. A family lounge and seating area is also nearby.

Soaring Eagle Arts, Beats & Eats

11 a.m.-11 p.m. Fri.-Sun. and 11 a.m.-9 p.m. Mon.

Downtown Royal Oak

Admission is $5-$10

Visit artsbeatseats.com

The Detroit News Kids Zone

Detroit Institute of Arts Kids Stage

Friday, Sept. 2

11:15 a.m. Fri.: Amazing Clark Magic Show

11:55 a.m.: Authentic Native American Dance Ho Chunk Nation presented by the DIA

12:45 p.m. Fantastic Physics with the Michigan Science Center

1:30 p.m.: Filipinix American Student Association of GVSU

2 p.m. p.m.: Amazing Clark Magic Show

2:45 p.m.: Juggler Tim Salisbury

3:30 p.m.: Fantastic Physics with the MSC

4:15 p.m.: Magic with Randyl Lee

5 p.m.: Juggler Tim Salisbury

5:45 p.m.: Fantastic Physics with the MSC

Saturday, Sept. 3

11:30 a.m.: Zippity 2 Dads: 2 Guys and a Guitar

Noon: Ballet Folkorico de Detroit

12:53 p.m.: Revolution Chinese YoYo

1:15 p.m.: Fantastic Physics with the MSC

2:15 p.m.: Zippity 2 Dads: 2 Guys & a Guitar

2:53 p.m.: Revolution Chinese YoYo

3:15 p.m.: Fantastic Physics with the MSC

4 p.m.: Mathangi Dance Company

4:45 p.m.: Cool Tricks & Funny Stuff

5:30 p.m.: Fantastic Physics with the MSC

6:15 p.m.: Cool Tricks & Funny Stuff

Sunday, Sept. 4

11:30 a.m.: “The Adventures of Kitty Montellier” by Flying Cardboard Theater

12:30 p.m.: Fantastic Physics with the MSC

1:15 p.m.: Jo-Jo Fish Puppet Show

2 p.m.: Cool Tricks & Funny Stuff

2:30 p.m.: Fantastic Physics with the MSC

3:30 p.m.: Jo-Jo Fish Puppet Show

4:15 p.m.: NatSpinz

5:15 p.m.: Fantastic Physics with the MSC

5:30 p.m.: Juggler Tim Salisbury

6 p.m.: Cool Tricks & Funny Stuff

6:30 p.m.: NatSpinz

Monday, Sept. 5

11:30 a.m.: “The Adventures of Kitty Montellier” by Flying Cardboard Theater

12:30 p.m.: Kevin Devine’s Rollicking Music Show

1:15 p.m.: Magic with Randyl Lee

2 p.m.: NatSpinz

2:45 p.m.: Kevin Devine’s Rollicking Music Show

3:30 p.m.: Magic with Randyl Lee

4:15 p.m.: NatSpinz

5 p.m.: Cool Tricks & Funny Stuff

5:45 p.m.: Kevin Devine’s Rollicking Music Show

6:30 p.m.: Cool Tricks & Funny Stuff