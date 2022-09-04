Big Sean bringing 'Detroit' mixtape to streaming services

Big Sean's "Detroit" mixtape is finally heading to streaming.

For the 10th anniversary on the release of the Detroit rapper's 18-track fan favorite, Big Sean announced the set is heading to streaming services beginning Sunday night.

"10 years since i dropped this baby, what a journey," Big Sean tweeted on Sunday. "#DETROITMixtape available worldwide on all platforms tonight!"

The "Detroit" mixtape was released in between Sean's debut album "Finally Famous" and his second full length studio album "Hall of Fame." The set features guest appearances from Kendrick Lamar, Royce da 5'9", J. Cole, Mike Posner, Juicy J, Tyga and more, and spoken word tracks from Common, Young Jeezy and Snoop Dogg — then known as Snoop Lion — who share stories about their relationships with the Motor City.

Big Sean was in a "Detroit" kind of mood when he headlined the Mo Pop Festival at Hart Plaza in July, and he dusted off the "Detroit" tracks "Higher" and "MULA" during his performance.

"Detroit" got its proper sequel in 2020 when Big Sean released his fifth studio album, "Detroit 2." The set debuted at No. 1 on Billboard's Top 200 albums chart.

In 2021, Big Sean celebrated the 10-year anniversary of "Finally Famous" by releasing a remixed and remastered version of the album. The set included the previously unreleased "Freshman 10," about Sean's experience at the cover shoot for the 2010 Freshman Class issue of XXL magazine.

