Eminem wins Emmy, only one step from EGOT status

The Detroit News

Eminem is only one step away from an EGOT.

The superstar rapper became an Emmy winner Saturday during the 2022 Creative Arts Emmy Awards, where he was awarded — along with his fellow performers Dr. Dre, Snoop Dogg, Kendrick Lamar, Mary J. Blige and 50 Cent — for Outstanding Variety Special for this year's Super Bowl LVI Halftime Show.

That makes Em just a Tony away from EGOT classification, which recognizes those who have won an Emmy, Grammy, Oscar and Tony, the four most prestigious awards in the fields of arts and entertainment.

Eminem collected his Oscar in 2003 for Best Original Song for "Lose Yourself," from "8 Mile," and he's a 15-time Grammy winner.

Jennifer Hudson is the most recent star to join the EGOT club. The 17-member club also includes Whoopi Goldberg, Audrey Hepburn, Mel Brooks, Andrew Lloyd Webber, Tim Rice and John Legend.

Eminem will be inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame at a ceremony in Los Angeles in November.