Cedar Point retires Top Thrill Dragster roller coaster

Cedar Point is retiring its Top Thrill Dragster roller coaster, one year after a woman was injured while waiting in line for the ride.

Officials for the Sandusky, Ohio-based amusement park announced the closure Tuesday on Twitter.

"After 19 seasons in operation with 18 million riders experiencing the world's first strata coaster, Top Thrill Dragster, as you know it, is being retired," the tweet said. "However, Cedar Point's legacy of ride innovation continues. Our team is hard at work, creating a new and reimagined ride experience. We'll share more details and information at a later date."

Last year, a woman was struck in the head with a small metal object while waiting in line for the roller coaster. According to a preliminary investigation, the incident happened at about 4:30 p.m. on Aug. 15, 2021 when a small metal piece became disengaged from a train on the roller coaster as it was ending its run.

"The object came into contact with a female guest waiting in line for the ride," officials said.

The park closed the ride while officials conducted an investigation.

In February, Ohio officials cleared the park in the incident. The state said there was no evidence that Cedar Point acted illegally or had reason to believe the ride, the world’s second-tallest roller coaster, was unsafe before an object flew off it and struck the woman in the head.

cramirez@detroitnews.com

Twitter: @CharlesERamirez