Artist Spotlight: Denise Davis and the Motor City Sensations

A weekly feature showcasing local artists

Name: Denise Davis and the Motor City Sensations

Sound: Motown, R&B, funk, pop and Top 40

History: This party band has been rocking around town since 2010, performing at festivals, opening for national acts and headlining Detroit clubs. Members of the Detroit Blues Society, the group has won a Detroit Black Music Award for Best Live Performance and R&B Artist of the Year.

Next: Find Denise Davis and the Motor City Sensations at this week's Art & Apples Festival in Rochester. They headline Saturday night, performing outside at 6:30 p.m. Concertgoers are welcome to bring blankets or camping chairs. Art & Apples is Fri.-Sun. at Rochester Municipal Park and also includes visual artist, a food court, kids zone and more. Visit pccart.org/festival-2/ to learn more about the event. Follow Denise Davis and the Motor City Sensations at facebook.com/denisedavisandthemotorcitysensations.

Melody Baetens