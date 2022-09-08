Things may change, but the Dally in the Alley stays the same beloved street festival
Detroit's Cass Corridor continues to change and evolve, but for the past several decades, the Dally in the Alley festival always brings it back to its grassroots vibe of the 1970s.
The community event returns Saturday for the first time since 2019. Run by the North Cass Community Union, organizers say they have taken strides to make sure the festival largely stays the same.
"We really wanted to keep it familiar and keep the Dally set up that you're used to," said NCCU president Adriel Thornton. "We are trying to reduce congestion, especially in the alley."
He said they'll do this by having a few less vendors. Folks selling handmade items is part of the charm of the festival, as is art, music and things for kids to do. There are also beer stands, which are the main funding stream for the party.
One thing that will be new at this year's Dally is metal detectors at the entrances to keep everyone as safe as possible.
All this community engagement will work up an appetite, and the festival has nearly a dozen diverse food vendors. Grab some easy-to-eat festival food from Conchy’s Empanadas, People’s Pierogi or Authentic Jamaican Co.
Full Course Catering is also in the mix, as well as Amicci’s Pizza, Detroit’s Original Seafood Truck, Cheesesteak Institute of America, House of Mac, Cous Cous Cuisine Catering and sweet treats from SnoBiz Detroit and Milk & Froth.
There are four stages of music throughout the event's foot print, featuring local bands and DJs plus a "community stage" that kicks off with Detroit Community Yoga at 11:45 a.m. followed by music by Cass Tech students, storytelling and a dog show.
mbaetens@detroitnews.com
Twitter: @melodybaetens
43rd annual Dally in the Alley
11 a.m.-11 p.m. Sat. (rain date is Sun.)
W. Hancock and Second Ave., Detroit
Free admission
Garden Stage
11:15 a.m.: Lost Aliens
12:15 p.m.: The Hourlies
1:15 p.m.: Burn Maralago
2:15 p.m.: Caveman & Bam Bam
3:15 p.m.: Zzvava
4:15 p.m.: Tony Paris & the Sugarburn
5:15 p.m.: Sun Astros
6:15 p.m.: The Honey Pot
7:15 p.m.: Milk Bath
8:15 p.m.: Toeheads
9:15 p.m. The Hand
Forest Stage
11:30 a.m.: Té LaSalle
12:30 p.m.: Strictly Fine
1:30 p.m.: Karanjis Soulwater Band
2:30 p.m. White Bee
3:30 p.m.: Valerie Barrymore & Foundation of Funk
4:30 p.m.: Tart
5:30 p.m.: BPMusic
6:30 p.m.: Gwenyth Hayes
7:30 p.m.: Scolla
8:30 p.m.: Armani Monte
9:30 p.m.: 313 the Hard Way
Alley Stage
Noon: Mirror Monster
1 p.m.: Tangle Parade
2 p.m.: Suburban Knight
3 p.m.: The Indigo Curve
4 p.m.: Matthew Milia
5 p.m.: Twin Deer
6 p.m.: Century Babes
7 p.m.: Handgrenades
8 p.m.: Jah Connery
9 p.m.: Flow4daze
10 p.m.: J. Santino
West Beer Garden
Noon: Caleb
2 p.m.: Jem
4 p.m.: Raquel B
6 p.m.: Dr. Poppers
6:30 p.m.: Tylr
8 p.m.: Perish + Xan Bishop
9:30 p.m.: Jeffrey Woodward
East Beer Garden
3 p.m.: Isaac Prieto
4:30 p.m.: Matthew Jay
6 p.m.: Neil V
7:30 p.m.: Joe Hix
8:30 p.m.: Admn
9:30 p.m.: Buzz Goree
Community Stage
11:45 a.m.: Detroit Community Yoga
1 p.m.: Cass Tech String Emsemble
2 p.m.: Sofa Stories
3 p.m.: Dally Dog Show