Things may change, but the Dally in the Alley stays the same beloved street festival

Detroit's Cass Corridor continues to change and evolve, but for the past several decades, the Dally in the Alley festival always brings it back to its grassroots vibe of the 1970s.

The community event returns Saturday for the first time since 2019. Run by the North Cass Community Union, organizers say they have taken strides to make sure the festival largely stays the same.

"We really wanted to keep it familiar and keep the Dally set up that you're used to," said NCCU president Adriel Thornton. "We are trying to reduce congestion, especially in the alley."

He said they'll do this by having a few less vendors. Folks selling handmade items is part of the charm of the festival, as is art, music and things for kids to do. There are also beer stands, which are the main funding stream for the party.

One thing that will be new at this year's Dally is metal detectors at the entrances to keep everyone as safe as possible.

All this community engagement will work up an appetite, and the festival has nearly a dozen diverse food vendors. Grab some easy-to-eat festival food from Conchy’s Empanadas, People’s Pierogi or Authentic Jamaican Co.

Full Course Catering is also in the mix, as well as Amicci’s Pizza, Detroit’s Original Seafood Truck, Cheesesteak Institute of America, House of Mac, Cous Cous Cuisine Catering and sweet treats from SnoBiz Detroit and Milk & Froth.

There are four stages of music throughout the event's foot print, featuring local bands and DJs plus a "community stage" that kicks off with Detroit Community Yoga at 11:45 a.m. followed by music by Cass Tech students, storytelling and a dog show.

43rd annual Dally in the Alley

11 a.m.-11 p.m. Sat. (rain date is Sun.)

W. Hancock and Second Ave., Detroit

Free admission

dallyinthealley.com

Garden Stage

11:15 a.m.: Lost Aliens

12:15 p.m.: The Hourlies

1:15 p.m.: Burn Maralago

2:15 p.m.: Caveman & Bam Bam

3:15 p.m.: Zzvava

4:15 p.m.: Tony Paris & the Sugarburn

5:15 p.m.: Sun Astros

6:15 p.m.: The Honey Pot

7:15 p.m.: Milk Bath

8:15 p.m.: Toeheads

9:15 p.m. The Hand

Forest Stage

11:30 a.m.: Té LaSalle

12:30 p.m.: Strictly Fine

1:30 p.m.: Karanjis Soulwater Band

2:30 p.m. White Bee

3:30 p.m.: Valerie Barrymore & Foundation of Funk

4:30 p.m.: Tart

5:30 p.m.: BPMusic

6:30 p.m.: Gwenyth Hayes

7:30 p.m.: Scolla

8:30 p.m.: Armani Monte

9:30 p.m.: 313 the Hard Way

Alley Stage

Noon: Mirror Monster

1 p.m.: Tangle Parade

2 p.m.: Suburban Knight

3 p.m.: The Indigo Curve

4 p.m.: Matthew Milia

5 p.m.: Twin Deer

6 p.m.: Century Babes

7 p.m.: Handgrenades

8 p.m.: Jah Connery

9 p.m.: Flow4daze

10 p.m.: J. Santino

West Beer Garden

Noon: Caleb

2 p.m.: Jem

4 p.m.: Raquel B

6 p.m.: Dr. Poppers

6:30 p.m.: Tylr

8 p.m.: Perish + Xan Bishop

9:30 p.m.: Jeffrey Woodward

East Beer Garden

3 p.m.: Isaac Prieto

4:30 p.m.: Matthew Jay

6 p.m.: Neil V

7:30 p.m.: Joe Hix

8:30 p.m.: Admn

9:30 p.m.: Buzz Goree

Community Stage

11:45 a.m.: Detroit Community Yoga

1 p.m.: Cass Tech String Emsemble

2 p.m.: Sofa Stories

3 p.m.: Dally Dog Show