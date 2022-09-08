Zo Fine Festival combines music with Mental Health Awareness this weekend

By Erica Hobbs

Special to The Detroit News

Mental health may not seem like a sexy theme for a music festival, but this weekend’s Zo Fine Mental Health Music Festival begs to differ. The two-day event pairs live bands with yoga, meditation sessions and panels discussing different aspect of mental health.

Zo Fine’s program director and outreach coordinator Ivana “Precious” Blakely said the festival was started by artists who found a need for mental health support.

“Those artists wanted to create a space where other artists could come, but also create that space in the community,” she said.

Music is Saturday’s focus, hosted by recording artist turned mental health/emotional wellness advocate Bryce the Third. After a group meditation session, 10 live bands will take the stage, with each artist sharing their own mental health journey. Saturday’s evening lineup includes a collaborative headliner performance with the Squad Collective, featuring Maraj Virtuoso, Kevin Christian, Hugo Biggs, Baddie Brooks, McCrea Deezer, Al'exist and Nappi Devi.

Sunday focuses on mental health, hosted by Detroit’s Chief Storyteller Eric Thomas. It features three panels, including two sessions on “Experience, Progress & Growth | The Reality Of Being” and “Therapeutic Tendencies | Nutrition, Physical Fitness & Therapy.”

This year, the festival is partnering with and benefiting he Phoenix, a sober active community for individuals recovering from substance abuse. The festival will be dry in solidarity.

Blakely said the festival has something for everyone.

“The way we designed the festival is that it should support anyone through any traumas, any individual healing that they’ve been putting out into universe or if they’ve been curious about physical practices like yoga and [breathwork],” she said. “I believe everyone can really benefit from a safe space to explore not only creative expression but intentional self-healing.”

Zo Fine Mental Health Music Festival

From 1 p.m.-midnight Saturday and from 1-9 p.m. Sunday at The LIVEingRoom, 286 East Grand Blvd., Detroit. Tickets start at $15 for a one-day pass or $25 for a two-day pass. For tickets, full schedule and additional information visit https://app.gopassage.com/events/zo-fine-music-mental-health-festival.