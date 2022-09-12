Lizzo heading to Saint Andrew's Hall for invite-only SiriusXM show

Lizzo is getting intimate at Saint Andrew's Hall.

The Grammy-winning rapper will perform at the storied Detroit club on Oct. 5 as part of SiriusXM's Small Stage Series, SiriusXM announced Monday. The show will be recorded and will air on various Sirius XM channels in October.

Fans can win a chance to attend the invitation-only show here.

The Saint Andrews event comes one day before the Detroit-born star's performance at Little Caesars Arena, her biggest hometown headlining performance to date. Latto and Saucy Santana are set to open the LCA co

Lizzo's Saint Andrew's Hall show will air on SiriusXM Hits 1 on at 9 p.m. Oct. 12, and SiriusXM’s The Heat will air the performance in its entirety at 8 p.m. Oct. 14.

Lizzo's latest album, "Special," was released in July and debuted at No. 2 on Billboard's Top 200 albums chart.

The album's first single, "About Damn Time," topped Billboard's Hot 100 singles chart for two weeks in July and August.

Lizzo last performed at Saint Andrew's in May 2019.

agraham@detroitnews.com

@grahamorama