William Shatner to appear at Redford Theatre for ‘Wrath of Khan’ showing

Sci-fi and Hollywood icon William Shatner will come to the Redford Theatre next year for a special event.

See Shatner live on stage March 11 following a screening of the 1982 film “Star Trek II: The Wrath of Khan.” The 91-year-old actor will share behind-the-scenes stories from the film and answer audience questions.

Tickets, $39.75-$99.75, go on sale to Redford Theatre Patrons at 10 a.m. Wednesday, followed by public presale at 10 a.m. Friday. For an additional $100, fans can get their photo taken with Capt. Kirk himself. A photo and autographed tour poster package is an extra $200.

Shatner, who was last in town in May for the Motor City Comic Con in Novi, was famously blasted into real outer space last year on Jeff Bezos’ Blue Origin ship.

Purchase tickets at redfordtheatre.com/events. The Redford Theatre is at 17360 Lahser in Detroit.