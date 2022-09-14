Artist Spotlight: Val Tomich

A weekly feature showcasing local artists

Name: Val Tomich

Aesthetic: Tomich says she is inspired by graffiti, pop art and abstract works. The Grosse Ile-based artist uses spray paint, stencils and acrylic paint pens to create her colorful works, many which are of faces.

Background: The pandemic helped Tomich go further as an artist, giving her more time and motivation to explore her creativity. In July, she was selected Best New Artist at the Wyandotte Street Fair.

The latest: See Tomich's work along with dozens others at Common Ground's Birmingham Street Art Fair, 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Sat. and 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Sun. Besides visual arts, the event has live entertainment, kids activities and food. The art fair surrounds Shain Park in downtown Birmingham. Visit theguild.org/fair/common-ground-art-fair/ for more information on the event. Follow Tomich on Instagram @valtomichart.

