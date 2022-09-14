Eastern Market After Dark returns after 2-year hiatus

As the sun sets behind the Eastern Market sheds Thursday, Eastern Market After Dark will draw thousands of Detroit art enthusiasts to celebrate the Detroit Month of Design with an open studio featuring galleries, retailers, entertainment and live music. The free event will take place from 6-11 p.m.

Up to 30,000 people are expected to attend the event after a two-year hiatus due to the COVID-19 pandemic, said Ashley Seay-Green, project lead for Design Core Detroit. Eastern Market After Dark drew in more than 20,000 attendees in previous years, but the event was paused due to health concerns.

Featuring the work of emerging to professional designers, local artists and makers, the event is produced in part by Design Core Detroit, a local economic development nonprofit for designers in the city. Seay-Green said the organization works to connect its network of 120 Detroit designers and design firms to creative work in the city, as well as hosting public-facing networking events throughout the year to support their development.

“We focus on designers and creatives in the city… making sure that design work is staying within the capable hands of Detroit’s Creative Network and facilitating connections so that bigger, better projects for Detroit Creatives are being promoted on a global level as we maintain the UNESCO City of Design designation,” she said.

Samuel Morykwas, Eastern Market Partnership senior marketing manager, said “Eastern Market After Dark features vendors, art installations, live music, and has events and special things going on all throughout the neighborhood. To us, it’s really a night when the market comes alive.”

Eastern Market After Dark, Month of Design and Design Core Detroit came to fruition 12 years ago, said Seay-Green.

“At that time, the Detroit Design Festival was only one week long, so Eastern Market After Dark was a signature event of that, that has always been on Thursdays,” she said. “It started just reaching out to all the different artists, studios in the Eastern Market, making sure they were able to open their doors and bring in the people who typically come to the market, but don’t really get to see that side of the happenings.”

Not much has changed over the years, but this year Detroit Design Core is taking a new approach by highlighting Detroit’s North End Community in Shed 2 by converting the space into the North End Pavilion, she said.

“We are uplifting the North End as a creative capital of Detroit, with all the rich history, musical artists, artistic talents that are coming out of there,” said Seay-Green. “The curation of this year’s event is going to be highlighting a lot of different businesses that come straight out of the North End as well as highlighting some of the key community stakeholders. We are also including an art installation, We Are the North, which highlights those key community stakeholders.”

Morykwas said he is especially looking forward to what Detroit Design Core will present in Shed 2, as they always transform the space and bring unique activities and installations.

As the event spans from Riopelle and Gratiot to the Dequindre Cut, Morykwas said attendees can expect many different experiences throughout the market.

“We tell people a lot that there’s not really one place for the event,” he said. “The sheds are sort of the central piece of it, but anywhere you go in the neighborhood, Eastern Market After Dark is going to be alive.

“In sheds four and five, Eastern Market will have some of our usual vendors and food trucks, some of the vendors you may see on a Saturday or Sunday at the market will be there selling their goods or selling their food or providing meals. Shed 3 is AIA (American Institute of Architects), which is an architecture firm. They’re doing a private piece until 7 and then opening the shed to the public.”

Spirits, offered at four bars around the market, are sponsored by the Eastern Market Brewing Company and Detroit City Distillery, said Seay-Green.

“Those two companies are also throwing their own block party just a block away from Shed 2,” she said. “So you can expect music and live happenings over with them as well.”

Eastern Market After Dark

2934 Russell St., Detroit's Eastern Market

6-11 p.m. Thursday

Free