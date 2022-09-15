Back on a roll: Tour de Detroit bike ride returns after COVID pause

Tour de Detroit, a popular bike ride through several beloved Detroit neighborhoods that draws thousands, is back on a roll this year after a COVID pause.

The ride kicks off Saturday and is expect to draw more than 2,500 riders. The 26-mile ride has a new starting point this year at Detroit's Riverside Park on the city's southwest riverfront and then stretches through several iconic city neighborhoods. It also goes around Belle Isle.

“We are excited to be back in action after the pandemic,” said Vittoria Katanski, Tour de Troit’s director in a press release. “This year powered by a dynamic core of corporate sponsors lead by Michigan Central (Ford Motor Co.), and Giffels Webster, we have seen an increase in interest from our loyal bike riders and new riders who look forward to Tour de Troit."

Organizers describe the ride as a "leisurely stroll" with "sweeper-and-SAG-support." There will also be three mechanical pit stops and a rest stop that will include a snack. Lunch is provided after the ride at the afterparty.

And riders will also have the option to do a longer ride called the Metric Century. A 62 miles of self-guided bike ride with SAG-support and two rest stops, it begins at 7 a.m. with the main 26 mile ride beginning at 9 a.m.

Helmets are required for all riders and no children under the age of 12 are allowed to participate unless in a child trailer or child seat. To register, go Tour-de-Troit.org for information.