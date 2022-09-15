Review: Meta-sitcom 'Reboot' could inspire a revival of its own

Tom Long

“Reboot” is good enough that it may indeed inspire its own reboot in 20 years.

Native Detroiters Keegan-Michael Key and Judy Greer star in this meta-sitcom about a once-popular show being revived by Hulu. They play Reed Sterling and Bree Marie Jensen, husband and wife characters who for some reason live with both their grown doofus son, played by Zack (Calum Worthy), and Bree’s worthless first husband, played by Clay (Johnny Knoxville).

Whereas the original show was typical sitcom fluff, this time a new showrunner, Hannah (Rachel Bloom from “Crazy Ex-Girlfriend”), wants to make things edgier. Unfortunately the show’s original creator, Gordon (Paul Reiser), is also brought on board, and Gordon and Hannah have history.

This leads to a writers room that’s half youngsters and half veterans, a natural setting for verbal generation gap acrobatics. It’s the equivalent of Billy Crystal and Pete Davidson trading barbs and it’s a lot of fun.

Meanwhile, on set tensions abound. It turns out Reed and Bree were an off-screen couple while the original sitcom was running. Now she’s going through a divorce and he’s in a long-distance relationship. It also turns out that Zack is an actual doofus, a man-child with mommy issues, and Clay is pretty much the wastoid everyone thinks he is.

All the actors are in fine form but Greer still manages to stand out, building a Bree that’s self-involved and silly but still a bit sexy and warm.

Look, there’s no question Hollywood loves to look at itself and a TV show about a TV show is more than a bit indulgent. But audiences also like to look at Hollywood and “Reboot” at least manages to be witty and entertaining.

This is a streaming show so there are glances of flesh and some raucous language. But for the most part “Reboot” is exactly the slightly edgy but absolutely solid sitcom Hannah wants it to be.

