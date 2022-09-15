Taylor Hale, former Miss Michigan, heads to 'Big Brother' finale night

West Bloomfield's Taylor Hale has punched her ticket to the season finale of "Big Brother."

Hale, a personal stylist and 2021's Miss Michigan USA, survived eviction on Thursday's episode of the long-running CBS reality competition show, and then went on to win the all-important title of Head of Household for the week at the end of the live episode.

That means Hale goes straight to finale night on Sept. 25, where she will compete to win the season's $750,000 grand prize.

Her road to the finale hasn't been all sunshine and rainbows: the 27-year-old has been nominated for eviction five times, more than any other houseguest this summer, and early in the season she was the subject of intense bullying at the hands of her fellow houseguests.

Through it all, she has maintained her poise and at the end of Thursday's episode she was sitting pretty, having won the season's most important HOH contest in a down-to-the-wire tie breaker against fellow houseguest Brittany Hoopes. Hale and Hoopes were asked to guess the number of seconds elapsed in a competition earlier in the summer, and Hale won by not going over the number, "The Price is Right"-style. Hoopes went over the number.

The win marked Hale's second HOH victory of the season.

Earlier in the night, Hale once again avoided getting sent to the jury house after the eviction vote left her in a locked in a 1-1 tie along with fellow houseguest Alyssa Snider. It was up to Head of Household Monte Taylor to break the tie, and Taylor — who earlier in the show had been seen sharing a smooch with Hale — voted to keep Hale in the house and send Snider packing.

Speaking with host Julie Chen Moonves at the end of the show, Hale put her best foot forward.

"I already have my outfit for finale night," she told the host. "I'm over the moon, feeling really good right now."

Michigan contestants have fared well on "Big Brother" finale nights: Ubly's Nicole Franzel won the "Big Brother" grand prize in 2016, and Dearborn's Dan Gheesling, considered by many fans to be the best player in the show's history, won it all in 2008.

"Big Brother" continues at 8:30 p.m. Sunday with Hale's nominees for eviction, and the two houseguests who join Hale in the season's final three will be determined during next Thursday's live episode, airing at 9 p.m.

The "Big Brother" Season 24 finale airs at 8 p.m. Sept. 25 on CBS.

agraham@detroitnews.com

@grahamorama