Sunday's Hair Wars pays tribute to Detroit's street racing history

The North American International Auto Show isn't the only chrome-powered celebration in the Motor City this weekend.

The annual Hair Wars returns Sunday to the Ford Community and Performing Arts Center in Dearborn with "Hair Stars & Hot Cars," taking creativity to another level.

This year there will be a car show during the day that honors Detroit's street racing history with hot rods and classic cars. Expect a lot of colorful, cool vehicles, models and photo opportunities. The outrageous hair and fashion show takes to the stage and runway in the evening.

Event producer David Humphries said a lot of the models will be sporting car-themed hairdos during the show, which is the first since 2019.

"We'll have about 30 hairstylists and about 250 models," he said. "It's hair entertainment. People think that a hair show is going to be a hair seminar but it's nothing like that. They put on performances, they put on skits, and then we want the audience to dress like they're at the show."

Humphries says audience members should wear whatever they like, be it low-key or super flamboyant.

"Our artists have been building a different kind of crowd, they look like they belong on stage," he said.

The idea for Hair Wars started in Detroit clubs in the 1980s when Humphries was a deejay. Over the years, hair studios and educators got involved and the party went national, traveling to Los Angeles and getting coverage in media outlets from InStyle to the Wall Street Journal.

Sunday's Hair Wars car show runs 2-5 p.m. with a video clip show at 5 p.m. followed by the Hair Wars show at 6:05 p.m. Tickets start at $25 and can be purchased at hairwarsustour.com through midnight Saturday, or at the door Sunday for $30. The Ford Community and Performing Arts Center is at 15801 Michigan in Dearborn.

