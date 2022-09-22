Evrod Cassimy to leave WDIV this fall

After nine years on the air at WDIV-TV Channel 4, morning anchor Evrod Cassimy will leave the station to head home to his native Chicago.

The journalist and musician broke his own news with a story on WDIV.com Thursday. He said the decision to leave Detroit was his, and he'll be working for WMAQ, the NBC affiliate in Chicago, as an anchor and reporter.

Cassimy's last day on air in Detroit will be Nov. 4.

"I wasn’t born here but in my heart I will always call myself a Detroiter," he wrote. "You have shown me what that truly means and I hope I will continue to make you proud. This isn’t goodbye. This is more of a see you next time as we will always be family."

Cassimy, 38, is also a singer, songwriter and performer. He's released a handful of albums and his performances have acted as fundraisers for Detroit Public Schools.

