New Beacon Park art display in Detroit shines a light on ocean plastic

An interactive 8,000-square-foot sculpture now on display until Monday at Detroit's Beacon Park is shining a light on ocean plastic and its effects − literally.

"The Last Ocean," made by Jen Lewin, a renowned New York-based artist and engineer, is made of reclaimed ocean plastic and is wired to light up at night. During the day, the platforms of "The Last Ocean" highlight the transformation of reclaimed ocean plastic "with a swirled surface of blue and white particulate," according to a press release.

"Each installation of 'The Last Ocean' is unique, with site-specific installations slowly dissipating as the piece is exhibited, conveying the idea of our fragile ecosystem deteriorating over time," according to a release from the Downtown Detroit Partnership which sought to bring Lewin's sculpture to Detroit. It debuted earlier this year at the Burning Man festival and is being displayed across the country. Beacon Park is at 1903 Grand River.